Youth Spirit Artworks Tries to Save Street Spirit

by Jess Clarke

When the members of Youth Spirit Artworks (YSA) heard the devastating news that Street Spirit could be shut down, these youthful leaders immediately began brainstorming ways to support the Save Our Street Spirit Campaign.

Like Street Spirit, YSA also has a vendor component in its program that creates income opportunities for low-income and homeless youth. Each week, YSA youth sell their art at local businesses and farmers markets in Berkeley, and receive half the proceeds of their sales.

They understand firsthand the incredible importance of Street Spirit to the hundreds of vendors for whom it has provided income for the past 22 years.

“What I love about Street Spirit is that voices of the displaced are being heard that otherwise would not be,” says Sean McCreary, YSA Peer Support Leader. “Without Street Spirit these voices would be unheard, marginalized, ostracized.”

Essence Richardson, YSA Aspirant and Special Projects Leader, says that, “Street Spirit provides an income when times are hard.” She is excited by the idea of working to strengthen both YSA and Street Spirit by bringing the two projects together under one roof. “I plan to be a youth writing trainer, to write for the paper and to sell the paper,” she says.

“I think Street Spirit will provide an opportunity for Youth Spirit Artworks to get publicity out and communicate with many more people, and to spread the word,” says Khalil Kelly, Social Media Junior Artist.

Kelly and Richardson are not alone in their enthusiasm. At a packed meeting of the YSA Board of Directors on Sept. 22, 2016, the whole organization took up the challenge of finding a new home for Street Spirit.

Following up on a decision earlier in September to become the fiscal sponsor of the project, the board approved an 18-month plan to transition Street Spirit into a project of Youth Spirit Artworks.

YSA artists currently design and sell T-shirts, tote bags, hand-crafts and fine art to the public and are looking forward to the broader opportunities that Street Spirit’s presence will bring to the group.

Malina King, Community Organizing and Outreach Leader, is inspired by Street Spirit’s “unique purpose focused on poverty and homelessness,” and plans to “write articles, poems and cover events.”

In just a few sessions, the group developed some great ideas for integrating the work of the two organizations and submitted them to the YSA board in winning approval for the new collaboration.

They are planning a four-fold approach to the partnership with Street Spirit.

1) Youth leaders will serve on the Street Spirit Advisory Board, providing content ideas for the paper.

2) They will work with the editor creating content for the paper, including stories, comics, poetry, and artwork.

3) Youth vendors involved in Youth Spirit’s art sales will include the paper as their lowest priced item when they are out in commercial areas selling their art.

4) Youth leaders will use the paper as a vehicle for mobilizing the community around social justice campaigns.

YSA and Street Spirit, Connected at the Roots

The common ethos of Street Spirit and Youth Spirit Artworks is not a coincidence. Sally Hindman, the founder of Youth Spirit Artworks, also had a hand in the inception of Street Spirit.

Twenty-two years ago, she approached Terry Messman, who was the director of the AFSC Homeless Organizing Project (HOPE), with the idea of creating a street newspaper for the East Bay modeled on the groundbreaking work of the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness’ Street Sheet.

She had first met Messman when they were both seminary students at the Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley and they had both had independently been organizing homeless advocacy work in Oakland.