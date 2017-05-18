Youth Design a Tiny House Village in Berkeley

by Sally Hindman

“I have observed the misery of my people, I have heard their cry.” Exodus 3:7

“It’s difficult for youth in poverty these days,” said Yanni Richardson, a young activist working with Youth Spirit Artworks on the Tiny House Village campaign. “Often nothing seems to change and there are a lot of different factors that keep youth in unfortunate situations. It’s not all youth’s fault!

“Tiny Houses will be great because we will be able to work together to be productive members of society as a community. We’ll have a place to eat and sleep and do positive things.”

Youth Spirit Artworks (YSA) is engaged in a youth-led campaign to design a Tiny House Village and create 20 houses. The project is aimed at empowering and transforming the lives of homeless and low-income youth, ages 18 to 25, as they work to meet personal and professional goals. Many will take part in the jobs and jobs training program offered by YSA.

If Berkeley says “yes” to YSA’s project, this will be the city’s first tiny house village and very likely the first Youth Tiny House Village in the United States.

Young leaders at YSA are challenging the City of Berkeley to partner with them and with their nonprofit development collaborator, Housing Consortium of the East Bay, to make this exciting vision a reality in the next 15 months.

According to Reggie Gentry, YSA’s Tiny House Village team organizer, “We are calling on the City of Berkeley to lend their support in three key ways. We need them to provide land or work to get us the land; we need $60,000 in funding for a YSA Program Director case managing the participants and supporting the project; and we need the City’s help with ensuring a cheap and streamlined process of harnessing the utilities needed for the Village.”

YSA leaders began holding meetings focused on creating their Youth Tiny House Village in the winter of 2016, when young people from the local youth shelter with no place to go during the day, and no placements into housing through “The Hub” (Berkeley’s new Coordinated Intake System), began spending time at YSA’s Daytime Emergency El Nino Shelter, open 70 hours a week during the winter months.

Youth began considering their long-term prospects for housing. No placements into housing from the shelter, or The Hub, were taking place because of the lack of sufficient affordable housing. And they had great difficulty earning enough money to pay Bay Area rents, even if they were working.

So these homeless youth, along with other couch-surfing young people, realized they needed to develop a creative, below-market-rent approach to solving their housing challenges. Learning about Tiny House Villages being organized around the country, many young people decided to begin holding meetings and exploring the development of a Tiny House Village.

They joined with encampment organizers from “First They Came for the Homeless” in those early, exploratory meetings and ultimately began holding their own meetings as their Tiny House Village project took shape.

Realizing a nonprofit developer partner would be needed in their effort, YSA soon approached , executive director of HCEB, was excited from the start.

Lounds said, “We invested for multiple reasons, but who could say no to a project for youth, and led by youth? It is wonderful to be a part of helping local young people reach their goals and achieve their dreams. Tiny houses offer a really creative solution for young people.”

One of the exciting dimensions of this Village is that youth will have a “rent to buy” option so that when they age out of the Village, they may be able to move with a house they now own. Lounds and his team at Housing Consortium of the East Bay are currently costing out that option.

Youth Spirit Artworks has begun building a Tiny House prototype in its ArtLot at 1740 Alcatraz Avenue in Berkeley, with architect Dan Edleson and contractor Tre Brown leading that work. The youth spent four sessions working with the architect team, first designing the prototype and making important decisions on what was needed in their houses before construction began.

As part of their educational homework, the team visited Laney College to see the Tiny House developed by Laney students.

Six YSA leaders, including Oni Vanderson, Mary Stackiewicz, Stormy Adams, Joseph McNeeley, and Kharaii Johnson, are engaged in the prototype construction work, led by contractor Tre Brown, which began on April 15, 2017, and has a completion date of June 15. Throughout this coming summer, YSA leaders will be holding tours of the Tiny House prototype in their ArtLot at 1740 Alcatraz Avenue.

Funding for the prototype home is coming from the Plambeck Maiklang Fund of East Bay Community Foundation, Seelig Family Foundation, AKC Fund, Berkeley Rotary, and San Francisco Foundation FAITHS Initiative. Rob Seelig of the Seelig Family Foundation gushed as he described his involvement, “As a funder and someone anyway interested in innovations, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to support this very replicable youth-led project.”

The YSA Tiny House prototype has been developed with inspiration from a number of Tiny House Villages around the country, including Square One Village in Oregon and Occupy Madison in Wisconsin. It includes ADA accessibility, is height compliant, and in other ways complies with current housing standards.

Still, the prototype will be modified before being replicated. Youth and members of the organizing team will continue to brainstorm after it is completed, going over what they need and want in their Tiny House Village. Developing housing codes, features specific to the physical site chosen for the village, as well as other logistics will impact the final prototype created for their village. A major factor will be whether each house needs to be self-contained or whether the village makes use of common spaces with a shared kitchen, showers and bathrooms.

Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary students William Rima and Paul Benz are leaders of the team engaged in YSA’s “Adopt a Tiny House Campaign.” Rima and Benz will be working through the Lutheran church with local congregations beginning in fall 2017, inviting the religious community to build Tiny Houses with the youth leaders for their Village. A seminary student from Pacific School of Religion will also be involved.