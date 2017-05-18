Unhoused People Silenced by Oregon Legislature

by Western Regional Advocacy Project

In a blatant act of disrespect, the Right To Rest Act (HB 2215) will not get a chance for a legislative hearing in Oregon this year.

In spite of an unprecedented seven co-sponsors, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Representative Jeff Barker refused to schedule House Bill 2215 for a hearing in the assembly Judiciary Committee, prior to the deadline for a vote.

“We should not be criminalizing basic human activities like resting, giving citations to people who cannot afford to pay, and forcing them into the criminal justice system,” said Representative Carla Piluso. “It is inhumane and counterproductive.”

“Due to my decades of experience in law enforcement,” said Piluso. “I can say that this bill will not encourage illegal behavior. Rather, it allows police officers to use their scarce time and resources focusing on actual crimes, rather than criminalizing people who just need a place to exist.”

This is the first time any state legislative body refused to allow the Right To Rest Act to go before a committee for a full hearing of the issues and a vote of the members.

The Right to Rest Act has been introduced three times in the state legislatures of Colorado and California and twice in Oregon. The bill currently is scheduled for a hearing in Colorado.

Rep. Barker’s decision to not hold a hearing in the Oregon legislature, and not allow a vote on HB 2215, is eerily reminiscent of local governments trying to make poor and homeless people disappear from sight in local communities.

“We documented the experiences of 565 houseless people with police and private security,” said Ibrahim Mubarak, director of Right 2 Survive. “The top three offenses were people being harassed, cited and/or arrested for sleeping, sitting and lying down.

“The reality is people sleeping, sitting and lying down are now crimes in Oregon. Our state legislators absolutely need to hear this.”

Of course, in a time when poor people are demonized for being poor, and homeless people are seen more as something to fear rather than as human beings, it’s unfortunately not all that surprising.

The Right to Rest Act seeks to end the criminalization of rest and accompanying violations of basic human and civil rights for all people. This legislation protects the following rights and prohibits the enforcement of local laws that violate these rights:

Right to move freely, rest, sleep and be protected in a public space. Right to rest in public spaces and protect one elf from the elements in a non-obstructive manner. Right to reasonable expectation of privacy of your property in public spaces. Right to occupy a legally parked vehicle. Right to share food and eat in public.

With Oregon’s $1.6 billion budget deficit, and massive federal and state budget cuts to housing and human services being planned (the Trump administration has called for cutbacks of $6.2 billion in the HUD budget alone), this legislation is more important than ever.

At a time when our community can’t provide affordable housing, mental health services and stability for its own residents, the idea of criminalizing people that fall through the safety net seems cruel. And it is. It’s downright cruel.