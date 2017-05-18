Trump Administration’s Ruinous Cuts to HUD

by Lynda Carson

At a time when a disastrous $6.2 billion budget cut to the Department of Housing and Urban Development threatens the Oakland Housing Authority with the possible loss of 611 Section 8 vouchers, HUD Secretary Ben Carson has reportedly been touring around the country on a so-called “listening tour.”

As bizarre as it may sound, Carson has been on a phony listening tour as his own agency and programs are on the chopping block, facing massive budget cuts by the Trump regime.

Meanwhile, the HUD Secretary is being called out by community organizers, and protesters have hit the streets to demonstrate against the proposed $6.2 billion cutbacks to HUD programs. Activists claim that the Trump administration is proposing to kick everyone out of public housing in the next five years.

Even the union members who work for HUD have condemned the proposed $6.2 billion in budget cuts, and charge that it is a 14 percent reduction in HUD’s funding.

According to Local 476, “Almost one-third of the cuts would be from the public housing capital and operating funds. These cuts would hurt low-income families by reducing the availability of subsidized housing vouchers and severely reducing funding for major repairs at public housing, where facilities are already in poor condition. The proposed budget would also reduce funding to house the elderly by about 10 percent, to house people with disabilities by almost 20 percent, as well as Section 8 housing and vouchers for homeless veterans. Funding for the Community Development Block Grant Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program would also be cut.”

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP): “If a 15 percent cut were applied evenly across HUD programs in 2018, 625,000 households would lose the vouchers or other Section 8 assistance that helps them to live in private apartments at an affordable rent, and as many as 200,000 other households could lose public housing or other rental assistance. (These estimates reflect expected increases in rental costs next year.) The vast majority of these cuts would fall on seniors, people with disabilities, or families with children, putting many at risk of eviction and even homelessness.”

HUD Secretary Carson needs to protect and support HUD programs. However, Carson supports Trump’s proposed $6.2 billion in budget cuts for HUD, and has offered virtually no details as to how he will deal with the housing crisis that has spread across the nation.

Reportedly, his bizarre appointment to HUD has resulted in nothing short of bewilderment and frustration for housing advocates. Before he became the latest HUD Secretary, Carson did not have any experience in housing policies or in running a housing agency.

According to estimates from the Affordable Housing website estimator, the Oakland Housing Authority faces a disastrous $23,273,475 in federal budget cuts due to Trump’s proposed cuts to the HUD budget.

This includes $7,076,798 in budget cuts and elimination of the Community Development Block Grant program, $2,159,809 in cuts and elimination of the Home Program, $4,455,393 in cuts from the Public Housing Capital Fund, $1,129,534 from the Public Housing Operating Fund, and $8,451,329 in cuts to the Housing Choice Voucher Program.

According to HUD, the Oakland Housing Authority has 13,422 federally subsidized housing units in its Section 8 inventory, and 2,122 units in its low rent inventory, formerly known as public housing units.

As a result of the proposed cuts to HUD, the Oakland Housing Authority may lose 611 or more Section 8 vouchers, placing thousands of elderly, disabled, chronically ill, and low-income renters at risk of homelessness.

The widespread damage to Oakland’s affordable housing programs, if the proposed cuts to HUD take effect, will place thousands of Oakland renters at risk of homelessness, and higher rents they cannot afford to pay.

Making matters worse, according to Carson Watch, a group of activists keeping a close watch on the HUD secretary’s activities, Carson has failed in his attempts to convince housing advocates that the proposed budget cuts to HUD will be replaced in a new infrastructure plan that has not been released yet by the Trump regime.

Due to the severity of the proposed budget cuts to HUD, the Council of Large Public Housing Authorities, the National Association of Housing Redevelopment Officials, and the Public Housing Authorities Directors Association jointly sent a letter to members of Congress seeking funding for their public housing projects all across the nation.