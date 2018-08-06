They Left Him to Die Like a Tramp on the Street

My Back Pages

by Terry Messman

While attending seminary for four years in the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, I was greatly inspired by people of faith working to overcome the injustice of poverty. I studied the works of Catholic Worker founder Dorothy Day, the liberation theology of Gustavo Gutierrez and Leonardo Boff, and Martin Luther King’s call for a Poor People’s Campaign.

I heard the cry of the poor and the call to solidarity with destitute and homeless people. It changed my life forever.

Yet, one simple song — a country spiritual first performed by Hank Williams and later by Joan Baez — may have had a more lasting impact on my life than all the theologians and scholars I studied during my four years in seminary.

The seven seminaries of the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley taught the newly arising forms of liberation theology from all over the world. In El Salvador and Guatemala, Brazil and Argentina, the Philippines and South Africa, people of faith were standing in solidarity with the poorest of the poor and courageously working for political and economic liberation.

When I took Professor Robert McAfee Brown’s course in liberation theology, I saw clearly, with new eyes, that there was an entire unseen world of poverty and oppression all around us — even around the seminaries on Berkeley’s Holy Hill. Yet few activists paid any attention to the poverty and injustice so close to home.

The Long Loneliness

On the streets all around us, multitudes were suffering from hunger, illness and homelessness — suffering, too, from profound loneliness and isolation, abandoned by a society that treated poor people as outcasts and pariahs. The long loneliness.

Several times, while I was working in the Graduate Theological Union library, well-dressed graduate students would sneer in distaste at the presence of homeless people and demand that they be removed from the library as a blight and nuisance. I realized that nothing less than a Biblical parable was happening right before my eyes — an unsettling reminder of the parable of Lazarus who begged in vain for food at the rich man’s gate (Luke 16: 19-31).

In my first year at seminary, I read The Long Loneliness, Dorothy Day’s memoir of founding the Catholic Worker in response to hunger and injustice. That summer, shortly after Darla Rucker and I were arrested in the massive anti-nuclear demonstration in June 1982 at Livermore Laboratory, we traveled to Los Angeles to volunteer at the L.A. Catholic Worker.

I was staggered when I saw the vast scale of hunger, poverty and human misery on Skid Row. For several decades, the Los Angeles Catholic Worker had provided meals, health care and shelter for an enormous number of desperately poor people.

Soon after we arrived, the community celebrated the birthday of one of the Catholic Workers by bringing out a cake with a frosting inscription: “If you want peace, work for justice.” That has now become a timeworn slogan, but I was haunted by that simple phrase.

Members of the Catholic Worker often were arrested for acts of nonviolent resistance to war and nuclear weapons. Yet, they spent 90 percent of their working hours providing meals, clothing and health care to poor people. That was a deep challenge to my own values and priorities.

Every day, they served meals to hundreds of destitute people at their kitchen on Skid Row. And every day, they sang.

Singing in a Strange Land

Their singing raised the question from Psalm 137: “How can we sing the Lord’s song in a strange land?” Skid Row truly was a strange land where thousands were locked in captivity by merciless, grinding poverty.

Yet, the Catholic Workers sang. I never got over that — the songs they sang in the midst of terrible hardships.

One song I learned that summer changed my life for good. “The Tramp on the Street” is a song written by Grady and Hazel Cole, sung by the legendary Hank Williams and later by Joan Baez.

The song is based on a parable by Jesus about a poor man who asks for food at the rich man’s gate — the same parable that had come to mind when affluent graduate students had complained about homeless people at the gates of the seminary.

The song made an everlasting impression. I was stunned by its power. For years, I was unable to get the song out of my head, and I still need to hear it to this day. The lyrics floored me the first time I heard it.

“Only a tramp was Lazarus who begged,

He who laid down by the rich man’s gate.

He begged for crumbs from the rich man to eat.

But they left him to die like a tramp on the street.”

It was devastating to hear that song on Skid Row. The lyrics exploded inside like a depth charge, exposing the way the richest nation on earth had abandoned millions of homeless people, and by refusing to take action to alleviate their poverty, had left them to die “like a tramp on the street.”

Yet, if the first verse was revelatory, the next verse was heartbreaking. It brings out the full dimension of the tragedy that takes place every time a life is lost on the street.

At first glance, the lyrics may sound sentimental. They are not. Every parent knows they tell the truth with uncompromising emotional honesty. Every parent feels the same tenderness and protectiveness towards his or her child, and the song beautifully expresses the depth of a mother’s love.

“He was some mother’s darling, He was some mother’s son.

Once he was fair, once he was young.

His mother rocked him, her little darling to sleep.

But they left him to die like a tramp on the street.”

The song was a revelation. Every single person on the street was once some mother’s darling son or precious daughter. No matter what the cruel years on the streets may have done, he was once fair and young, and he was loved beyond the telling.