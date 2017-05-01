The Visions of Young Artists Flourish in Berkeley

by Ariel Messman-Rucker

The young artists and staff organizers of Youth Spirit Artworks have expressed their imaginative artistry in visionary murals that are on constant display for community viewing on several walls and storefronts in Berkeley.

Youth Spirit Artworks (YSA) is a nonprofit job-training program that uses art to better the lives of low-income and homeless youth, ages 16-25. Youth are granted stipends to help support themselves while they move through the program, creating art and developing leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

Two of the signature murals created by the young artists of YSA not only helped beautify the neighborhood, but were also a very meaningful response to terrible acts of injustice and violence in our society.

Their “Agua Es Vida” mural was a positive way of expressing reverence for life and affirming the beauty of the world in the face of the devastating grief many people felt after the tragic murder of Trayvon Martin, a young man who was killed in February 2012 by a neighborhood watch coordinator while he was innocently eating Skittles and drinking fruit juice.

At a time of darkness and despair, the young artists of Youth Spirit Artworks reminded the community that life is still worth living and that even in the midst of modern society with its injustice, intolerance, violence and outright evil, the world is still full of astonishing beauty and the unbelievable diversity of wild nature.

So YSA artists unveiled the colorful and imaginative mural, “Agua Es Vida” (“Water Is Life”), on a building at the corner of Sacramento and Alcatraz in Berkeley on Sept. 28, 2013.

Their mural is an extraordinarily beautiful artwork that shows the ecological connections of life on planet Earth. A mermaid embraces a dolphin under the watchful eyes of elephants and bears.

Hummingbirds, zebras, giraffes and black panthers all display the wondrous life-force of wild nature, and the brilliant colors help beautify the drab gray street.

In retrospect, this mural is an amazing affirmation of life and beauty in the shadow of injustice and death.

One year earlier, in 2012, the youthful YSA artists created a tile mural titled “Grow Healthy” to educate the public about the severe health disparity between low-income and wealthy residents.

This was a unique art project in that it didn’t just result in the creation of a beautiful mural, but also made a strong statement about social justice, exposing the way that poverty jeopardizes public health. And it was highly innovative in another way: it involved many schoolchildren in creating tiles for the mural, and also educated and persuaded them to take a personal health pledge.

The mural was two years in the making. Young, low-income and homeless artists came together to unveil the mural and celebrated its creation with an entire community of youth and children from all over Berkeley who created mural tiles that helped them achieve their vision.

The young YSA artists created a 10-by-20-foot mural titled “Grow Healthy.” It was made up of tiles hand-painted by youth from YSA and kids from all over Berkeley as a way to encourage young people to lead healthier lives and as a permanent statement about the health issues facing South Berkeley’s community.

Sally Hindman, executive director of YSA, said there is a huge disparity between the health and lifespan of low-income and wealthier people in Berkeley, and this mural now stands as an enduring symbol of the need to close this gap.