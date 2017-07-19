The University’s Prolonged War on People’s Park

by Carol Denney

The land now known as People’s Park in Berkeley was landmarked in 1984. And it is no accident that almost nobody knows why. It took decades for the University of California to stop calling it “the block of land between Bowditch, Dwight, Haste, and Telegraph” in legal documents.

That particular block of scruffy, low-income housing had been a concern for the university even in the 1950s. The mostly student population on the southside of the UC campus made the area known, along with San Francisco, as a mecca for poetry, rock and roll, and new forms of expression, including unconventional sexuality.

The meeting minutes of University of California officials of the time are comic with concerns about the free-wheeling culture and its potential danger to the university, which wanted to quash it and have a more bland, dignified campus like Harvard, Yale or Stanford.

The University of California acquired the land through a dubious use of eminent domain, stating they needed it for dorms, offices, and sports courts; claims so vague and poorly founded that they made no sense to the UC regents, who wouldn’t vote them any funds for development. The bulldozed, rebar-and-broken-glass-ridden block sat as a fenced-off nuisance for awhile, and then was transformed into a park by motivated neighbors.

And UC officials have never stopped being annoyed at how their plans to quell the radical politics and culture on southside backfired. The university’s new chancellor has spent decades on committees promoting push polls trying to cobble together support for another assault on the park and its status as a global symbol of freedom, resistance, and the common sense of user-development.

People’s Park is a political punching bag: a joke to some, hallowed ground to others. Finding it on a list of ten proposed sites for student housing is nothing new, just a familiar call to those of us who remember seeing greats like Robert Hunter, songwriter for the Grateful Dead, singing from the stage, or who’ve spent years tending the garden and teaching the children.

Those who defend the park and its principles don’t look like much to the university. We’re lawyers and teachers, copy store workers and parents, musicians and artists, and always a fresh ratio of students.