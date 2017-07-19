Street Spirit Interview with Amir Soltani, Part 3

Interview by Terry Messman

Street Spirit: Zahra’s Paradise is very powerful in describing the clampdown by the courts and the prison system. It’s like a nightmare to see how badly people are treated just because they’re seeking their missing loved ones, and how they even risk the same fate simply for trying to find them.

Amir Soltani: Exactly! That’s what I wanted to say! The system of repression is a disaster. And yet, the depth of the love and the resistance and the solidarity and the strength that keeps people going in the face of this horror is really incredible. In Iran, and in Eastern Europe and Poland and South Africa, even with all the horrors and the violence that the state inflicts on people, still there is something about the human spirit that doesn’t surrender.

I think that for a lot of us, the 2009 protests were exactly that: People did not surrender. They did not give up. But the 2009 protests didn’t happen overnight. The 2009 protests were happening every day; they happened in the schools and in the military. The resistance is there.

Even in the recent 2017 election, we could see that the force of people’s demands and desires for freedom pushed the Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani, who comes out of a security background, to adopt the language of freedom and to speak to that. The reason that is happening is because of the presence of this resistance. It’s not something that was crushed in 2009. It’s actually very vibrant and it’s really there, and it will surprise people when it makes itself felt.

Spirit: Zahra’s Paradise was more than just a criticism of the regime and its police-state repression. It was almost a love letter to the people and culture of Iran. It’s a beautiful depiction of the courage of the people and their long tradition of poets and the long history of people speaking out for human rights.

Soltani: Yes, thank you, Terry. You know, Iranians had their constitutional revolution in 1906. So the struggle for democracy and justice in Iran is now over a century old. And of course, all of Shi’ism is also about the tradition of protest, and that’s also very old and beautiful. Shi’ism [also known as Shi’a Islam, a branch of Islam] is a tradition of a religious minority that was subjected to a lot of injustice and cruelty and oppression. So the ideals of justice and the protection of the innocent were very deeply held by them.

Part of what made the whole thing so joyful for me is that a lot of the language that went into Zahra’s Paradise is actually Khalil’s language, his visual language, his art, which was the creation not of an Iranian, but of an Algerian-American, Kahlil Bendib. That was one of the great joys of working on this project because Khalil understood and brought the Arab and the Algerian and the American experience into what we were doing.

I mean, I could write as much as I wanted to, but when he would start to draw, and then send it back to me, it was almost always better than what I imagined it.

The Question of Military Intervention

Spirit: You book is clearly born out of your love for Iran, and it shows the Iranian people and culture in such a positive light. But has anyone questioned whether your heavy criticism of Iran’s repressive leaders can be used to justify U.S. sanctions or intervention?

Soltani: You know, I’ve never worried about that and I honestly don’t feel it’s true. There is the sort of notion that if you are critical of your culture because of its treatment of ethnic minorities, or because of the treatment of women or gays or other minorities — if you are critical of your culture, there is this notion that by devaluing your culture, you are giving excuses and opportunities for cultural assault and so on.

Iran’s supreme leader actually is a master at this. His whole cocoon that protects him, in a sense, is this notion that any criticism leveled at the Islamic Republic is originating in imperialism and “Western domination” and so on. I don’t think that’s the case at all.

I actually think that a lot of this comes from within the human spirit. I don’t think that the principle of justice or wanting equality or dignity or respect for women is in fact a Western invention. I think it has deep roots in Iran.

So absolutely not, I don’t see criticisms of Iran in that light. If we were to believe that, wherever there is dissent in any Third World country, we can delegitimize it by saying that people who are dissidents are instruments of foreign powers. I don’t think that’s the case at all.

The other side of it is that you can’t ignore the context for things. Iran has been invaded by the Russians and occupied by the Brits (the Anglo-Soviet invasion of Iran occurred in 1941) and you’ve got the coup of 1953. So one can’t ignore the fact that this is a very rich country and foreign powers have often had designs on it.

But again, as human rights activists, we can be just as critical of things like torture by American forces in Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo Bay and things like that. You dish it out both ways. It’s not like you’re exempting America at all.

War: The Ultimate Form of Human Destruction

Spirit: What has been your response to those calling for a military strike against Iran or its nuclear program? Have you spoken out against the idea of military actions against Iran?

Soltani: Oh yes, I have, for sure, during George Bush’s administration when they had their eyes on Iran and there was a lot of talk about bombing Iran. When we look at what the Iran-Iraq War did to both countries, wars have a way of fueling extremism and creating disasters on a scale that are very difficult to contain. And they go on to harm the next generation.

Almost all Iranians who are critical of the Islamic Republic for its human rights violations do not support any form of military offensive or war against Iran. When I was working with Omid for Iran, we spent three years looking at the human consequences of military strikes on Iran’s nuclear installations when there was a lot of talk in America about attacking Iran’s nuclear program.

The whole thrust of the work we did at Omid for Iran was to make people aware of the human casualties that would follow as a result of the radiation that would be released in an attack on the nuclear reactors. We looked at the Chernobyl disaster, for instance, and the impact that it had on the firefighters that were sent in to secure the reactor, many of whom died of radiation sickness.

One of the great tragedies of what has been going on in Iran is that we think of the military in the abstract; but when you look at it, they’re kids, they’re people’s children. So protecting them is important.

I have an American friend who served in Iraq and you see the consequences of war. You see the trauma of it all. More than 700,000 American veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan are now on disability.

So these are disastrous decisions with great moral consequences and great economic consequences. And they’re almost always the dumbest decisions, too, because they almost never generate the kind of change that people assume that wars can bring about.

I think that you can’t even be a human rights activist and ignore the fact that war is the ultimate form of human destruction.

Lots of Nelson Mandelas in Iran

Spirit: What is your reaction to those who want to impose sanctions on Iran?

Soltani: Well, when you look at what sanctions have done to civilians in Iraq, they were a disaster. What sanctions meant in Iraq was that the most vulnerable members of the country are the ones who are subjected to the most severe scarcity, just in terms of their basic needs for water, food, medicine and so forth. And the elites are almost shielded and protected from sanctions. So most sanctions, I think, are very crude and can be very destructive.

I do think there’s something to be said for “smart sanctions” which target human rights violators and restrict their travel and put the focus on the actual human rights violations.

The other side of the sanctions question is the European approach. Rather than using the stick, the European approach to the Islamic Republic has been the carrot. So no matter what human rights violations the Islamic Republic has done, the Europeans have, in general, said, “Let’s forgive and forget and let’s reform.”

I think that’s also very dangerous because you normalize the human rights violations. It becomes a collaboration. In the name of supposedly defending ideals such as democracy and all of that, you actually end up profiting from collaboration with a government that is very destructive and harmful.

So these are complex policy questions. I don’t think there is a simple answer to them, except that the most important thing for me as an Iranian-American human rights activist, is that you don’t just focus on what’s wrong about a situation or a people. You focus on what is right about a people. And there is a lot about the Iranian people that, in my view, is actually phenomenal and truly great.

What’s the Point of Another War?

Spirit: Do you see your role as speaking out for human rights, but also speaking out against war?

Soltani: I see my role as a human rights activist is to act in solidarity with the really great leaders and change-makers in Iran, the great human rights activists like Majid Tavakoli and Narges Mohammadi and Abdolfattah Soltani. There are lots of Nelson Mandelas in Iran right now.

I think our job is to strengthen Iran’s civil society as much as possible — and war is the surest way of destroying that civil society. War and terrorist attacks play into the hands of the state’s security apparatus, just like 9/11 did here. Then, in the name of security, liberties of all kinds are destroyed.

As human rights activists, I think we’ve seen what the war on terror has done to America, and we’ve seen what the Iraq War has done to Iraq. And we’ve seen what war has done in Afghanistan and Pakistan. So what’s the basis for having faith in any kind of war? What’s the point of another war in the Middle East?

Spirit: You and Khalil have spoken out so strongly against repression in Iran that you were once asked if you had gone into hiding when Zahra’s Paradise was first published. Do you feel you’re running a risk in speaking out to this extent?

Soltani: You know, Terry, compared to people in Iran, I’m an American citizen with the right to the freedom of speech and I have a brother who is at the ACLU, and I have a Dad and I come from a family where people always speak their minds.

So initially, when we were first coming out with Zahra’s Paradise, it seemed like the intelligent thing to do was to be cautious. But I don’t think that Khalil has censored himself and I didn’t censor myself. But it is very hard to live and to work and to internalize fear. It’s like a death; it’s already a form of death.

So I try not to be fear-based. I try to be love-based. That’s how my constitution works anyway. I grew up in a very safe world and I’m very grateful for a lot of it. But the force in my life has been love, not fear. I didn’t grow up in fear. You know what I mean, Terry?

Visual Art and Nonviolent Movements

Spirit: Your use of visual art in Zahra’s Paradise and also in the Dogtown Redemption film has given nonviolent movements an eye-opening way of exposing injustice. Zahra’s Paradise shows us vivid images of the massive prison system and police violence in Iran, along with pictures of a mother’s heartache in searching for her child.

Soltani: I think one of the frustrations I have is that I’m actually a visual person but I don’t know how to draw and I don’t know how to film. But my imagination is there. So part of making change is about imagination, isn’t it? It’s about being able to see something in a different way. And words and images and photographs and cartoons are all ways of shifting perception.

That is what really matters to me. Both with Zahra’s Paradise and with Dogtown Redemption, at the heart of it is a desire to shift perception — because if you can shift perception, policy changes and other things follow.

In both cases, I was also very lucky with the collaborations because Khalil is a master of the art form. His ability to conjure up emotions through art and through gesture, and through his particular kind of theatricality, and through his sense of politics and his interpretation of Iranian culture — really that was so vital. I knew where the story needed to go but he is the person who could visualize it.

I think the same was true with Dogtown Redemption and Chihiro’s camera work. There was a tendency to Chihiro’s eye that made the film what it was. I think it comes down to witnessing. And then it doesn’t really matter how you witness, whether it’s with words or with visuals or whatever.

What also really matters is the ability to reach a larger audience than I would just through writing. The academic world that I was coming out of felt inadequate to the kinds of changes I wanted to see in the world. When the medium is inadequate you have to search for a new way.

Finding the right medium is so important. Different situations lend themselves to different visual language. For something as traumatic as Zahra’s Paradise, the graphic novel took people into that experience.

Spirit: In your efforts to reach new people in the struggle for human rights, has the graphic novel form, and your use of the Internet to distribute it, enabled you to reach a younger generation?

Soltani: Definitely. And also because it’s the cheapest form of communication. If you want to make a film about what happened in Iran, it would have been impossible. But within the span of a couple days, Khalil could draw a crowd representing three million people.

All you really needed to make it was a pencil, and then all you really needed to do was put it up on the Internet and it’s available to a very large community.

The Global Street Corner

Spirit: It’s a way of reaching so many people at once, and almost instantly.

Soltani: In the French Revolution, you see the importance of the pamphlet. You see the importance of being able to communicate ideas quickly in ways that spread fast. So every technological development has brought with it social change.

Spirit: The American Revolution was also spurred by Thomas Paine’s pamphlets distributed on street corners. Now the corner where Paine’s pamphlets were sold is on a global street — the Internet.

Soltani: Yeah! Exactly.

Spirit: You also mentioned that the regime can crush cameras and obstruct entire film crews. But how do they prevent somebody making a pencil drawing for the Internet?

Soltani: Exactly. That’s the joy of it. Some of Iran’s great cartoonists have done more with a single cartoon than anybody else could. A single cartoon depicting the Ayatollah as an alligator — it’s like even a kid can understand and interpret that.

Getting back to academia, once knowledge becomes the domain of experts, it’s divorced from people. It doesn’t mean that it’s not valid. But if you’re coming from a world of social change and human rights, and the language is so abstract and so expert, people are excluded from it.