The Street Spirit Interview with Amir Soltani

Interview by Terry Messman

Street Spirit: You were born and raised in Iran before coming to England and the United States as a youth. After the Shah of Iran was overthrown in 1979, there was a long period of repression and executions in Iran, and then the war with Iraq. When did your family leave Iran?

Amir Soltani: The Iranian Revolution was in 1979. About a year after the revolution, my parents sent me to school in England. I was in Iran until September of 1980, when I was 12, and our international school was being shut down, and executions were beginning. Then the Iran-Iraq War happened, and two years later, my mother and my two brothers left Iran.

[Editor: The Iran-Iraq war began in September 1980, when Iraq invaded Iran, and raged until 1988. A half-million Iranian and Iraqi soldiers and an additional half-million civilians are estimated to have died in the war.]

Spirit: Why did your parents send your two younger brothers out of Iran?

Soltani: Because Tehran was being bombed by Iraq at the time, and my mother was concerned about the impact of all that on my brothers. It was a very dangerous time, and psychologically it was a difficult time. Also, ideologically, the revolution had become very intrusive and difficult. So when kids are younger, it was easier; but as they get older, it was a little trickier for my mother. So she decided to leave and eventually settled in Boston when I was 16.

I was 12 when I first left Iran. My parents sent me to school in England and I lived in England for three years. I went to one of their traditional British public schools. Then my mother left Iran with my two brothers and went to Cannes in France, and then from France they came to Boston. When they moved to Boston, I joined them when I was 16. So I have been in America since I was 16.

Spirit: When you joined your family in Boston, what was your first impression of America? Do you remember what you felt about things like civil liberties and human rights in your new country?

Soltani: Even compared to England, America was much more of a free and egalitarian society. It felt that way to me right away. All these concepts of equality and opportunity and education — all of that was really available to us. I mean, my mom found a job and a place for us to stay, and I went to school and I had scholarships and everything. The America that we came to in the early 1980s was just a different place from America today — a much more open society, a much more confident society, much more abundant.

Spirit: In comparison to England, you found greater freedom in America?

Soltani: Yes. England was so hierarchical, so bound by rules. You would walk around the school and you couldn’t walk on the grass. You had to wake up at a particular hour and wear a suit and tie. I went to one of the old British public schools, and it was very much the Old World, it really was.

I remember, on the first day of school in America, one of my friends went and sort of tapped the headmaster, the school principal, on the back and said, “How are you doing, Charlie?” I think it was the biggest shock in my life, because you’d never address the headmaster by his first name in England, and you’d never tap him on the back. There wasn’t a sense of the ease of informality and the ease of interaction in England as I found in America. It really was quite shocking.

The other thing that was really surprising to me was that, despite the hostage crisis in the Middle East, which was a clash between Iran and America, at the human level, the welcome that we felt here was really deep. I never felt any prejudice because I was Iranian or because I was Muslim. Not once. That was really remarkable when you think about the fact that I came here maybe three or four years after the hostage crisis. Yet I didn’t experience prejudice.

“You stood by your friends”

Spirit: You’ve defended the human rights of poor and homeless recyclers, and you’ve written a graphic novel about repression and executions in Iran. Your brother Abdi Soltani is executive director of the ACLU of Northern California. How did brothers from the same family come to America from Iran and end up so dedicated to the preservation of human rights?

Soltani: I think a big part of it was our mother because our home was always a sanctuary for people. It just always was. That was the way you were: Your home and your heart were opened to the world. And having received this blessing, you also felt that you had much to offer.

Really, a big part of it was just our mother. She would protect everybody. It was amazing. Everyone from family and relatives who were really hurt after the revolution and didn’t have a place to go, to complete strangers who were in trouble. She helped Iranians and non-Iranians alike. And it was always fun. It was never a burden; it was always a privilege. The stories that people shared with us were amazing.

The same was true of my father. After the revolution in Iran, one of my father’s friends was in serious trouble, and had he been caught, he would have been executed. And had we been caught sheltering him, it would have been very serious trouble. At a time when nobody would open their doors to him, my father did. It wasn’t even a thought; that was just what he did. You stood by your friends.

Spirit: Why was the life of your father’s friend in jeopardy?

Soltani: The man he helped was a high-ranking Iranian minister in Bakhtiar’s government. Right after the Shah left the country, there was this liberal democrat named Bakhtiar who became prime minister. His government fell very, very quickly, and then what followed was just a rash of executions and repression.

The Mightiest Systems Can Fall

Spirit: What effect did your awareness of the danger and repression and executions have on you as a boy in Iran?

Soltani: I think it just made me know how fragile and vulnerable life is — and that ultimately, systems and governments collapse. And what really holds people together are the bonds between us. It’s not systems. It’s not governments. It’s not armies. It’s our personal connections. That was one of the legacies for us. And not just for us, but I think for all Iranians.

Many immigrants who are forced to leave their country because of political or religious persecution, just know that you can’t trust systems. You can’t trust systems! They are imperfect. They collapse like the Titanic. The strongest of systems can fail. The mightiest can fall. But we still have the ability to build little rafts and make room on them for each other.

Spirit: Are you and your brother Abdi still close, would you say?

Soltani: Very close! He’s coming over for Memorial Day weekend.

Spirit: Why do you think you and your brother are still close? Lots of grown-up siblings don’t remain close as adults.

Soltani: That’s a good question. For one thing, we’ve lost one brother, Hassan Ali. [Editor: Amir’s younger brother Hassan suffered from recurrent bouts of depression and bipolar disorder and ended his life nine years ago at the age of 39.]

Spirit: What else allowed you to remain so close to your brother?

Soltani: Well, I’m proud of him. It’s a combination of my affection and pride — and he’s my younger brother! How could I not be close to him?

Spectral Sound of Shopping Carts

Spirit: Given your commitment to so many international human rights issues as an activist and journalist, why did you devote nearly 10 years of your life to filming the daily lives of homeless shopping-cart recyclers in Oakland?

Soltani: I moved to my brother’s place in West Oakland almost 10 years ago, and when I moved there, it was a very nice little neighborhood, except that whenever we would put the trash outside the house, we would see people come to sort through the trash. Initially, I wasn’t really paying much attention to it.

But when we put out the trash, somebody would come and they would almost be inside the trash can — with half their body in the trash can. They were looking for food, and they were so close to you, but almost in a different world.

You would not just see one person, but sometimes you’d put the trash out, and in one day, 10 or 15 people would come and look through your trash, rummaging either for food or for bottles and cans. It was actually very painful to see that kind of poverty that closely. It was just palpable.

At night when you’d be sleeping, you’d hear almost the spectral sound of the shopping carts outside in the streets. And I’d think to myself, “Who is out there at 3 in the morning by themselves with a shopping cart?” Just the loneliness of it, Terry, was hard to ignore.

Spirit: It was hard for you to ignore the loneliness. Yet many people come to the Bay Area from elsewhere, and even if they’re shocked at first by the levels of poverty, over time, they do ignore it. You are one of the few that did not ignore it. Can you remember why?

Soltani: That’s the key question, you know. When I was growing up in Iran in my grandmother’s house, my grandmother was very much a part of the fabric of the community where we were living. A lot of times, we would give food to people who were hungry outside or passing by. It was almost that you just didn’t tolerate hunger around you — it would almost be a reflection of who we are as a family.

So I grew up with the sense that you take care of the people around you, and I think it was really something that was a part of my grandmother’s culture. And I think in a lot of ways, it’s a big part of Islamic and Iranian culture — that those social bonds matter. There is a sense of connection, so that people are not anonymous to you. The people around you are part of who you are.

I think that must have been a part of my sensibility when I saw poverty and hardship in Oakland. But I also just wanted to know who is there on the streets, and how come they’re going through my trash. I think when you’re an outsider in America, it’s even more shocking, because I had come to America as an immigrant. My family had come to America after the Iranian revolution as immigrants, as refugees and exiles. That’s how Iranians came to America.

So now I’m housed and sheltered and perfectly fine, and I have my schooling paid for by scholarships, and then to come here and see the level of homelessness that you could see in Oakland, it really was a shock to me, Terry. It just didn’t make sense. The question for me really was: How can this be possible in America?

Spirit: Many of us who have been faced with homelessness for 30 years are still asking that same question.

A Scene from a Fellini Film

Spirit: When did you first get to know recyclers on a personal level?

Soltani: From the window of my brother’s condo in West Oakland, you could look out and see the street. Coming down the street one day was a gentleman who was half-paralyzed and he was pushing a shopping cart. He started rummaging through our trash for bottles and cans, and I went out both to meet him and to help him. His name was Jefferson Miles and he was a former longshoreman who had grown up and worked in Oakland.

We started talking and then Jefferson and I walked down to the recycling center, Alliance Metals, down the street. When we got to the recycling center, that place just blew me away. In some ways, it was like a scene from a Fellini film. All these people were coming there from all directions… It almost was like a pilgrimage site or a shrine for the poor.

Spirit: Very few have ever compared a West Oakland recycling plant to a sacred shrine. Why did you have the image of a shrine?

Soltani: Well, because it was a redemption center, and it was where people were coming with their offerings to this site. They were bringing offerings of bottles and cans to this center — to this aluminum idol, or whatever it is — and getting some money and managing to live and survive.

Spirit: You once described a two-fold redemption at work. Just as old cans and bottles were being redeemed, souls were being redeemed on the streets of Oakland.

Soltani: Very much so. In fact, what was interesting is that we eventually learned that the site of Alliance Metals had been a church before being turned into a recycling center.

But, Terry, it really was like a Fellini set. There were people that, if you were to see them on the street, you would think that by any measure, by any accounting, they would be dead — because of their physical condition, their medical condition, their mental health condition, their emotional condition, and the bad hand that fate had dealt them. But they were somehow surviving! And that, to me, was so moving.

Having struggled with depression myself, and having lost my own brother to manic depression, seeing what people were doing in order to survive was just so moving. The dignity that I saw in people was extraordinary. And the amount of work that went into it, just the sheer physicality of the labor, was also extraordinary.

I mean, somebody like Jefferson who was half-paralyzed, was still out there recycling. And it wasn’t just a question of being poor and needing this work, it was also that this is what kept him alive. Walking was good for his body; it was good for his heart. This was his exercise and it was supplemental income and it was a community for him. He had friends there, and people recognized him there.

Spirit: I saw a strong sense of community at Alliance. Almost everywhere else, the poor are just shoved out of society. But at Alliance, people looked out for each other. There was a sense that you mattered and you counted. People cared about you.

Soltani: Totally! Very much so, and the caring was on so many levels. As we looked into it, we realized that people would lend each other EVERYTHING — from cigarettes to blankets and to words of comfort. People would be on the lookout for each other. I mean, people talk about Obamacare, but the redemption center was Obamacare on steroids.

If Miss Kay was sick, I could just leave word at the recycling center, and I would find her. The recycling center was also an address. In America, if you don’t have an address, you really don’t have an identity.

When people were short on rent or something, sometimes Bonnie, the lady who was behind the counter at the recycling center, would lend them money. Or if they wanted to rent a place and they didn’t have a bank that would attest to their income, they would ask the landlord to call Bonnie and she would vouch for them. It was like a mirror in which people finally had their reflection.

The Generosity of Poor People

Spirit: You found that poor and homeless people often were more generous to one another, in comparison with more affluent people. How do you explain that people with less would often give more?

Soltani: That’s a great question. Landon, after he left the recycling center, kind of moved into a middle-class life in Vallejo. He often said he felt a greater sense of belonging and compassion when he was at the recycling center in Oakland than in the sort of suburban life that he now had. I think part of it is just vulnerability.

When people are poor, they can’t conceal their suffering or their needs or their injuries in quite the same way that middle-class people can. There are no walls around them, no closed doors concealing them. When they are hurt, they’re lying there in the street; they’re not shut off in a bedroom out of sight.

When you’re poor, you can’t conceal things in the same way. Your shame is public. Your pain is public. By the same token, it’s also where you are affirmed, and it’s much easier for people to stand by you. On a human level, unsheltered people are more invisible to mainstream society, but by the same token, their suffering is more visible to one another.

I don’t want to romanticize it too much, because the other side of being on the street is that people do get preyed upon, and the weakest get preyed upon the most. Also, they can’t afford doctors and psychiatrists and trips abroad and all the other things that allow middle-class people to deal with their suffering and their addictions. So you just have to rely on the people around you, and on the family that you can create around yourself.

Spirit: You could have just spent a few weeks trying to understand this world. Why did you care so much about the world of shopping cart recyclers that you ended up spending nearly 10 years of your life filming Dogtown Redemption?

Soltani: I thought it was important for people to see this world. There were so many perspectives on poverty. We had the perspective of some of the people who lived in the affluent Magnolia Row neighborhood, and we had the perspective of the recyclers, so I thought the film would serve as a platform for a much deeper dialogue about these issues than the typical reaction, “Oh, we don’t want poor people in our neighborhood.”

It just seemed that the conversations that were being held around poverty were themselves very poor. So we began making the film, and the more we followed the characters, it was almost like archaeology — the path revealing itself. We saw the layers of trauma, both in terms of the personal lives of the recyclers, and in terms of the racial history of America, and in terms of the economic history of West Oakland and the politics of West Oakland. The more you got into this particular place, the more it seemed like a vantage point from which you could see a lot of forces playing out.

The Kindness of Miss Kay

Spirit: You came to know several of the recyclers over the course of filming them for many years on the streets of Oakland. What was it like when you saw all the difficult trials Miss Kay was going through?

Soltani: Miss Kay was the most vulnerable of the recyclers that we were filming. In some ways, she was the most innocent of the characters we were filming.

When Chihiro and I first started filming Miss Kay and her partner Fred, the artist, I realized her life was very much like my own. She had immigrated to America from Korea when her family essentially escaped the Korean War, and had then lived in Japan and then come to America. Even though I was interviewing her, she was the one who asked me the most questions about who I was and where I came from.

As we were making the film, Miss Kay was the one who would get sick the most often. Seeing her sleeping in a pile of trash or shivering at night under the Emeryville Town Hall building when it was so cold, it was just so painful — especially because she was like the finest of people. In some ways, she was very much an aristocrat, because her sensibilities were so fine.

If somebody in the recycling center was hungry and she had five dollars, she would give them the whole five dollars. She wouldn’t even think twice about it. I think that is one of the reasons why her family had shunned her, because she was just so generous. She told me her family didn’t want to be around her “because they say I give everything away.”

She had mental health issues and she’d had addiction issues, but she was a lover. She loved her life partner, a musician named Ward. And you just saw these layers of this extraordinarily beautiful woman’s life just shattered. It was like holding a mirror in which you saw the way she is now, but you could still sense the beauty within her.