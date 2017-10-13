The Invisible Natural Cathedral of People’s Park

by Debbie Moore

There is an Invisible Cathedral in People’s Park. Those who hope to destroy it may wish to first observe the Park’s immense, natural shrine.

The Park’s Invisible Natural Cathedral commemorates the beauty of completely open ground, purposefully established as a sanctuary for one and all.

This living, growing temple inspires a kind of Zen liberation that is especially felt there by folks who live their lives outside.

Periodically, trouble occurs when certain people who can’t recognize the existing refuge, insist on tearing down this Natural Cathedral made of living tree trunks, touching the open sky with their leafy canopies, and made up of extensive gardens of all varieties.

People’s Park’s spiritually founded belief in the value of purely open, uninterrupted, available ground, has escaped the understanding of certain diplomats, for all 50 years of the life of the Park.

So, as you can easily imagine, guardians of the Park’s spiritual basis have had to, quite regularly, resist invading builders and corporate interests that threaten to plunder both its physical and spiritual ground.

Some institutional employees delude themselves into thinking that they are helping by offering to enclose in concrete, the homeless folks who eat their meals in People’s Park and genuinely wish to remain outdoors on the open land as much as possible.

Approximately 140 homeless folks use the park daily, in order to find respite from city concrete and the constant attacks on their sleep and well-being that they face elsewhere.

A proposed structure built in the Park would house approximately 40 of those people temporarily, but what would become of the one hundred who never feel that they’re at home anywhere, as they do daily in People’s Park?

Not all homeless folks are able or suited to stay for more than just an infrequent night in institutional living. If proposed shelters are built for those who are so suited, they must be placed elsewhere, leaving the People’s Park Cathedral as outdoor sanctuary for those it has so well served for half a century.

Regardless of the destructive effects, some University of California employees and self-assigned governmental diplomats campaign to cover some of the landscape with concrete structures, made up mostly of dorms. They collude with and lure in architects and supposed humanitarians, even museum curators and Park history archivists, offering them a job, a meeting hall or a showroom.

Some try to tempt Park lovers with architects’ design schemes, offering to build lofty indoor spaces that homeless folks may temporarily inhabit, with doors that lock and walls to hold photos of Park history.

This temporary homeless habitat will, of course, end at whatever time the University building owners decide to reclaim this indoor space for other uses, or for their own financial profit.

No one sees themselves as entirely devious in this land-grab, but they probably sense that they are part of an underlying threat to the Invisible Natural Cathedral that they are poised to destroy with their construction schemes.

The palpable quality of liberation that People’s Park land exudes, from the soil carried in with backpacks at its inception to its present 50th year, could be dispelled by their refusal or failure to see the intended purpose of its soil.

Whether devious sight or blindness is at work in these institutional planning committees, it is historically proven that once green space has been claimed and swallowed up by the construction of a building on a park, there will never be open parkland again. It will be forever lost as open space.

Quite often, these institutional employees and their congregation of paid diplomats, bowing to their religion of institutional greed and delusions of progress, assume it is a kindness to destroy the Invisible Cathedral. It suits their commercial salesmanship to offer ways for the homeless to come indoors temporarily, and for the great outdoors to be officially commemorated in concrete.