The Debate Over Tiny Homes: Ask Those Who Have No Home

by Lydia Gans

The biennial census of homelessness just completed by Everyone Home found that 5,269 people in Alameda County are homeless, a five percent increase in the last five years. Berkeley has 972 homeless people, and the Oakland count found 2,969.

How much time, how much money, how much land, will it take to put a roof over their heads? Cities are being forced to face the problem. More shelters and new city navigation centers are being developed — but a shelter is not a home.

We are seeing references to tiny homes appearing in newspaper articles and advertisements directed at people looking for flexible extra living space that can be located where they choose on their property. There are RV ads referred to as tiny homes that give the owners the option to live part time in different locations.

Clearly these are not for poor people.

There is also interest in designing houses that have a minimum impact on the environment. Recently, there was a contest among California college students to design and build very small, solar-powered, zero-net-energy houses.

A few of these houses are on wheels and some are currently occupied. They are still expensive, but if a number of them are grouped together and connected to common utilities, water, electricity, internet access and garbage services, the individual costs can be minimized.

This is the idea behind tiny home communities. Compared to any other form of housing, they could be a way of providing housing for many people fairly quickly. There are various tiny home communities throughout the country. Dignity Village in Portland, Oregon, is an example of a functioning tiny home community.

Dignity Village started in 2000 as a tent camp that was forced to move from place to place. (A familiar story: We’re seeing the same thing happening here in Berkeley with homeless advocates setting up tent encampments, and City officials cracking down and dismantling them.)

In Portland, it took years of protest actions and negotiations until the City granted the campers a permanent site in 2004. At that point, the campers, with the help of many volunteers, proceeded to build the tiny houses and establish Dignity Village.

There are rules everyone is expected to adhere to in the village, including no drugs or alcohol, and a requirement of 10 hours a week of work in maintenance or facility operation of the village. The members have access to medical and veterinary care, counseling, education and other services.

Besides the programs and benefits offered, life in the community relieves the stress of day-to-day survival in the streets, gives time for people to sort out their lives, and enables them to establish relationships with other people.

I used to stop and talk with Latoya when she was camping on a side street in downtown Berkeley. She would tell me how she spent her days, traveling from place to place to do her laundry, take a shower, get food, look for a place to live and always stay alert for thieves. There was no time in her life to relax, to socialize with friends.

One day the expected warning came to “move off this street by tomorrow morning.” I never saw her again.

People in Berkeley who are active in services to the homeless, citizens who care, and homeless activists are urging the city to help provide funding and designate a site to establish a tiny home community. Certainly this would not come anywhere near to solving the problem of homelessness, but it can alleviate the suffering of a few people at a time.

There are, of course, many people for whom this approach would not work. There are those who resist any structure in their lives or who need solitude rather than community. There are some who choose to live outdoors.

Jimbow, who I knew some years ago, was camping out in the surrounding country, and then had an opportunity to live in a small apartment in Berkeley. It wasn’t long before he moved out. He told me he couldn’t bear looking out the window and seeing only the walls of a house next door.

My friend Mark Creekwater has lived outdoors for more than 25 years. He is houseless, he says, not homeless.

But one needs only to ask a person sleeping in a doorway, or sitting for hours on the street with no place to go, what he or she thinks about tiny houses.

I took a walk around my neighborhood on a Sunday morning. In the doorway of a store on Telegraph Avenue, Whiskey (“that’s what they call me”) and Peaches with their dog Lola are rolling up their bedding and packing up their belongings. It’s almost 9:00 a.m. and it’s time to move. On weekday mornings, people sleeping in commercial areas are rousted as early as 7:00 a.m.

I asked them what they thought of tiny homes. “If I had walls and a place to use the bathroom, I’d feel much better about life,” Whiskey says. Pointing to Peaches, he adds that it would be “much easier to take care of my friend here who’s really sick.”