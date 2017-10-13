Street Spirit Interview with Sister Bernie Galvin

Interview by Terry Messman

A Faith Leader’s Lifelong Work for Human Rights

Street Spirit: In full disclosure, I began organizing with Religious Witness with Homeless People shortly after you founded it in 1993. Back then, you said that the homelessness you witnessed in Berkeley during your sabbatical planted the seeds of Religious Witness. Can you describe how seeing that poverty affected you?

Sister Bernie Galvin: Yes. I was on sabbatical in the Bay Area in 1989 and 1990, and I had an apartment on Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley. Every morning at about five o’clock, I would hear this shopping cart being pushed down the sidewalk right in front of my apartment. It would actually wake me up and I would get up and watch that person go by, and I thought, “Why?” And I became more aware of so many homeless people in Berkeley.

One day, I actually left my home with one dollar in my pocket and spent three days on the street away from my apartment just to get more of a feeling and an understanding of the suffering of the people. I slept in a shelter for three nights. So that is the seed that was planted in my heart at that time. I almost cry when I talk about this.

Spirit: Many people may feel moved at the sight of people living on the street, but why did you leave your apartment to experience homelessness at first hand?

Sister Bernie: Because I was so touched by the suffering of the people. I kept asking the question of why so much homelessness has to exist in a nation that is so rich. I could not turn away from what I saw and what I felt.

Spirit: Religious Witness was unique in being one of the very first efforts in the country to systematically organize the religious community in defense of homeless people. Why did you call on clergy and religious leaders to take a stand?

Sister Bernie: What I noticed that was so absent in the whole picture of homelessness in San Francisco was that there was no united voice of religious leaders speaking out in any public way against what the city was doing to thousands of homeless people.

So I called together some clergy and religious leaders to a meeting to talk about this. We had Catholic priests and Protestant ministers and Jewish rabbis. Wilson Riles, the director of American Friends Service Committee, sent you to the meetings representing the AFSC.

What we did was draft a letter — actually you drafted it — that speaks out about the cruelty and injustice of mistreating poor and homeless people under the Matrix policy in San Francisco. It was titled “A Call for Justice and Compassion for Poor and Homeless People.”

We began getting the signatures of religious leaders all over the city of San Francisco, and then we read that letter out loud at a press conference inside City Hall. It was a public witness to this horrible injustice. Religious leaders came together and testified to the terrible injustice that the City and the police were doing to poor, defenseless homeless people — people so poor that they didn’t have a place to lay their head.

Burn Out and Renewal

Spirit: Why had you come to live in the Bay Area in the first place?

Sister Bernie: After all my years of organizing textile workers and sugar cane workers in the South, I was burned out; so I asked permission to take a sabbatical to renew my spirit. I had so much energy from taking this sabbatical and my spirit was so renewed. I was so eager to move onward and my heart was opened to any new direction.

Spirit: How did you find your new direction in life? What was the next step?

Sister Bernie: In late 1990, I spent six months at a homeless shelter for women and children in Chicago created by a very prominent religious leader, Sister Margaret Traxler. It was important for me to just be present there with the homeless people in the shelter. I visited with the women and listened to them and I witnessed tragedies in the lives of the homeless women and children. [Editor: Sister Margaret Traxler opened the Maria Shelter for abused women and Casa Notre Dame for older homeless women. She also created Sister House on the west side of Chicago to help women released from prison.]

Spirit: At that time, Chicago was one of three or four cities in the U.S. with the greatest concentrations of homeless people.

Sister Bernie: Yes, and that’s why Sister Margaret started her shelter there. That was the first time that I had been able to sit down day after day, with no other assignment, in her shelter. All I did for those six months was to sit down with the people and listen. It just tears out your heart to hear the diversity of stories as women and children told me how they became homeless, and how much they had to endure before they could finally even get into a shelter.

Then I also went to El Salvador and Nicaragua with faith-based groups during the anniversary of the murders of the Jesuits. [Editor: Six Jesuit priests and their housekeeper and her daughter were murdered by Salvadoran Army soldiers on Nov. 16, 1989, at their university residence in San Salvador.]

Spirit: When I went to Central America, it was shocking to see the extent of poverty and repression.

Sister Bernie: Oh yes! It is so tragic to see an entire people so dominated by the unjust, cruel, vicious system and the people who run that system — with the support of our country.

Spirit: What impact did that have on your life?

Sister Bernie: I was able to hear the stories of the people from the people themselves. There was a dramatic anniversary service honoring the assassination of the Jesuits and the two women. It just moved my heart.

They had pictures of all the children that had been killed in that community in El Salvador where we first visited, and pictures of the murdered Jesuits.

It’s always the injustice of the whole situation that grabs me and I can’t turn away from it, whether it’s the homeless people in Berkeley or the poor people in Central America.

Founding Religious Witness

Spirit: So, after half a lifetime of union organizing in Louisiana, you took a sabbatical in Berkeley, and spent six months in a homeless shelter in Chicago. How did all those experiences lead you to form Religious Witness with Homeless People?

Sister Bernie: With my union background, Sal Roselli hired me to do healthcare union organizing with SEIU Local 250 in San Francisco. I worked with him there for two years. Well, Local 250’s office was in the Tenderloin. So all during that time that I was organizing healthcare workers, I was seeing homeless people at our doorstep on Golden Gate Avenue.

Finally, it pulled my heart so much that I quit my work with the union, without even knowing what I was going to do in responding to homelessness.

Spirit: That was quite a leap into the unknown. You’d been a union organizer most of your life.

Sister Bernie: It really was. Exactly! The way I started what became Religious Witness with Homeless People was on September 1, 1993, I started walking the streets of the Tenderloin, talking with — and even more, listening to — homeless people. What they were all talking about was this sudden crackdown by Mayor Frank Jordan called the Matrix Program.

Spirit: Matrix would soon become a pattern of police crackdowns on homeless people in scores of other cities. Can you describe how Matrix was carried out on the streets of San Francisco?

Sister Bernie: It was so horrible. People on the streets were not allowed to sit or sleep. They had to keep moving and they were not allowed to be in front of businesses. Well, where else are you going to be down in the Tenderloin? Thousands were cited, arrested and fined, and if they couldn’t pay their fines, they were put in jail. They had warrants out for them.

Spirit: People were also criminalized for sleeping, camping, covering up with a blanket, panhandling and public urination. What was the extent of Matrix under Mayor Jordan?

Sister Bernie: It was massive. To show what a massive crackdown Matrix really was, when Religious Witness later met with District Attorney Terence Hallinan to ask for amnesty for those cited and arrested under the Matrix program, Terence told us there were tens of thousands of citations for Matrix violations in San Francisco. After years of organizing, we were able to get the warrants lifted from all the homeless people who had citations for Matrix violations.

In January of 1996, we appealed to Hallinan and gained unconditional amnesty for 39,000 citations issued from August 1993 to December 1995. In January of 2001, we appealed again to Hallinan for, and won amnesty for, homeless people criminalized by more than 60,000 quality of life citations issued in the five years from 1996 to 2001.

The Sky-High Cost of Matrix

Spirit: Religious Witness also challenged the City for spending millions of dollars enforcing minor infractions, instead of building housing. What were the economic costs of Matrix?

Sister Bernie: We did a study of how much it cost San Francisco to enforce the quality of life ordinances targeting homeless people, and found that the City was spending millions of dollars every year.

I believe that our response to people living on the streets should be one of deep compassion. But that doesn’t always speak to some of the politicians. Their goal is to get rid of the homeless people.

In San Francisco, they chased them from Union Square into Civic Center and finally all the way out to Golden Gate Park and the neighborhoods, and even that wasn’t far enough for them. They chased them from one end of the city to another. It speaks to the lack of compassion by some politicians who do not understand about the suffering of poor people and the causes of homelessness.

We thought that what might speak to them would be how the City spends its tax money. So we did this very detailed study of how much it costs to enforce these inhumane ordinances against poor people. Every year it was between 5 to 10 million dollars per year.

We hoped that would influence the Board of Supervisors and the mayor to take another look at how we’re mistreating people and how futile it is to spend that much money on police persecution. Because none of it ever reduces homelessness.

Spirit: How did you try to demonstrate to the supervisors that it was a waste of city resources to spend millions of dollars on police raids and crackdowns?

Sister Bernie: We showed how the same money spent on those cruel laws could have been used for so many positive steps to treat homeless people humanely and with compassion. It could have built affordable housing and provided real solutions to homelessness.

Every action that we took from the very beginning was presented in a dramatic way to help raise the consciousness of the community, as you well know, Terry, because you were there as a major influence in how we planned our actions.

So as a visual way of showing them how many citations and misdemeanors homeless people were facing, we actually stacked up thousands of cardboard citations to represent the citations being given to homeless people. And we had a very dramatic presentation of that in City Hall. We did that two or three times. It takes that level of art and drama to present the facts to people.