Street Newspapers and the Legacy of Justice Journalism

by Terry Messman

Many forms of advocacy journalism have arisen to fight social injustice in the United States, beginning in the very first chapters of American history with the radical pamphlets by Thomas Paine that helped incite a revolution against British rule.

Radically outspoken and dissenting journalists were an indispensable part of nearly every important reform movement and populist rebellion in U.S. history.

Hated by the powers that be in their time, and condemned as muckrakers, agitators and disturbers of the peace, many are now legendary figures, remembered and honored as models of journalism with a social conscience. In varying ways, these writers practiced what I call “Justice Journalism.”

These iconic journalists include the courageous reporting of William Lloyd Garrison and Frederick Douglass in the abolitionist press; the investigative writing of Ida B. Wells in uncovering the massive extent of lynching; the muckraking reporting of Upton Sinclair that exposed the horrific conditions in Chicago stockyards; Dorothy Day’s prophetic articles on the injustice of poverty in her Catholic Worker newspaper; the attacks on municipal corruption by Lincoln Steffens; the exposé of the profiteering funeral industry by Jessica Mitford; and the uncompromising struggle against the war machine waged by the underground press of the 1960s.

Refusing to accept the established order’s insistence on objectivity and neutrality, they spoke out fearlessly for social justice. Their principled reporting should serve as a reminder of the truth-telling role of journalism, but this kind of passionately engaged reporting is forbidden in today’s corporate newsrooms.

William Lloyd Garrison, editor of The Liberator from 1831 to 1865, was one of the most inspiring figures in the history of journalism. But today, this celebrated writer would be considered beyond the pale for his many violations of the ethos of so-called objective reporting, which declares that participatory journalism and activism are off limits to journalists.

Garrison was a fiery writer and editor, but more than that, he was a rebel, an agitator, an enemy of the powers that be, and a jailed radical. He declared uncompromising war on the American system of slavery decades earlier than his contemporaries; for his foresight, he was condemned as seditious by government officials, locked up in jail, sued by slave shipowners, targeted by assassination threats, and assaulted by lynch mobs enraged at his uncompromising demands for immediate freedom for all those enslaved in a supposedly free land.