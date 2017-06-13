Commentary June 12, 2017

Sidestepping Democracy: A Berkeley Tradition Lives On

The anti-panhandling law, the anti-sitting law, the two-square-feet-of-possessions-only law, and the proposal to equip the smoke-free downtown with ashtrays have one thing in common: the Downtown Berkeley Association. This unelected group was given a free hand in crafting contradictory and unconstitutional legislation.

Commentary by Carol Denney

This unelected group was given a free hand in crafting often contradictory and unconstitutional legislation over the decades, burdening the city with serious court costs and targeted individuals much more.

Why? Why would an unelected, ill-informed group of property owners, many of whom don’t live in Berkeley, be given a free hand to craft self-serving, often discriminatory legislation without objection from the City Council? The answer can be found in any analysis of campaign electoral financing; in Berkeley, the candidate with the biggest donors usually wins the race.

Has the election of a new, “progressive” council majority, including new Mayor Jesse Arreguin, changed the tendency to sidestep democracy? Not at all, as observers of a recent Berkeley City Council meeting had clarified when the mayor and his alliance overruled a vote by the Board of Library Trustees for a qualified candidate and instead situated a candidate of his own choosing, proving you can be technically elected and still lose the race if you’re not part of the mayor’s political in-crowd.

The Downtown Berkeley Association (DBA) continues to have no embarrassment about its role in supporting mean-spirited legislation targeting the poor, and never misses an opportunity to lobby on its behalf, even hiring homeless clients of Options Recovery Services to hand out misleading slate fliers, handing out more than $5,000 in $100 and $50 cash payments just before the 2012 election and failing to report expenditures, a practice DBA CEO John Caner admitted to in 2013 and for which he was fined.

Mayor Arreguin was a sitting council representative for District Four at the time, and called Caner’s actions “outrageous,” stating “you’re paying people to take their rights away. It’s unacceptable.”

But “not acceptable” is what he called Councilmember Susan Wengraf’s plaintive objection to situating his own preference on the Board of Library Trustees in violation of decades of respecting the historical independence of the library’s trustees and their right to choose and elect their own candidates.

Berkeley voters who assume the new “progressive” majority won’t play the same role in supporting policies which predominately target the poor should watch the council closely, especially after the absurd fanfare for the all-hat-and-no-cattle “Pathways Project” which leaves anti-poor laws intact and offers no permanent housing.

And if you get the chance, ask the fresh, new council representatives why the DBA’s legislative suggestions are always fast-tracked to the council instead of making the rounds of relevant citizen commissions. If they give you a bland answer that the DBA “represents downtown,” watch your back.

Features June 12, 2017

A Journalist in Defense of Human Rights

“At night when you’d be sleeping, you’d hear the spectral sound of the shopping carts outside in the streets. I’d think to myself, ‘Who is out there at 3 in the morning by themselves with a shopping cart?’ Just the loneliness of it was hard to ignore.”

Reflection June 12, 2017

How to Save a Life

On the street, I see someone who looks like my brother, dresses like him, moves like him. For a moment, I suspend the truth and say, “There’s my brother.” The moment passes too soon. But there are many who suffer still, and I try to treat them like brothers, for my brother.

Interviews June 12, 2017

The Street Spirit Interview with Amir Soltani

People wanted the recycling center gone because they just didn’t want the poor around them. It’s a game of Monopoly in which everybody’s interests are linked to the price of real estate, without the slightest concern about what speculation in land prices does to communities.

Advocacy News June 12, 2017

The Debate Over Tiny Homes: Ask Those Who Have No Home

Living on the streets is dangerous and debilitating. People’s meager belongings can be stolen; they can be assaulted. If we listen to people who are currently housed but have experienced periods of homelessness, it is clear that the effects, physical and psychological, have never left them.

Advocacy News June 12, 2017

Remembering Dave Linn: An Attorney for the People

It is hard to defend high-profile People’s Park defendants in a contemporary legal world. It is hard to be the one man in Birkenstocks surrounded by Italian suits. But Dave Linn took the cases most people would assess as unwinnable, and gave them his full attention.

Commentary June 12, 2017

Out on the Street, Hope Is Out of Reach

I recently spent the night at the homeless encampment near West Grand Avenue in Oakland. We sat on milk crates on a cold night, and we ate sandwiches while I listened as they talked about their fears, despairs and why help takes so long to reach them.