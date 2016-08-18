Poetry August 17, 2016

Rainbow-Colored Poems

RAINBOW POEM The rainbow or Pride flag was designed by Gilbert Baker in 1978. The many colors represent the many kinds of people in the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community. Everybody Is Welcome on Earth. The irreplaceable gift of life. Delicate, sacred, precious life.
RED for LIFE

Delicate, sacred, precious life.

The irreplaceable gift of life

that all of us has, once as you,

LIFE!

 

ORANGE for HEALING

Sana, sana, colita de rana.

Si no sanas hoy,

sanarás mañana.

 

Heal, heal, li’l tail of an eel,

If you don’t heal today,

tomorrow you may. HEAL!

 

YELLOW for SUNLIGHT

As brother Martin Luther King Jr. said:

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness,

Only light can do that!

Hate cannot drive out hate;

Only love can do that.”

Storms cannot drive out storms,

only SUNLIGHT!

 

GREEN for NATURE

Sunset flames glow

Flute wind blows

Diamond water flows

Honey rocks, bird music

Butterflies grow.

Thank you, NATURE!

 

BLUE for SERENITY or HARMONY

Crickets and cicadas

sing a freedom lullaby to the moon

as the stars cast rays of peace upon earth

SERENITY

 

VIOLET for SPIRIT

Spirit, the human spirit full of love,

the spirit that rises up

like the sun

for what’s right!

SPIRIT!

***   ***   ***   ***   ***

by Margot Pepper’s 2nd Grade Language Lab: Clio W, Lucy C, Audrey K, Ruth K, Julian M, Izzie A, Cade V, Henry M, Max K, Kamren B, Kenzo E, Ezra Z.C, Eli R, Lulu Z, Theo B, Rowan F, Samantha L, Cash K, Sydney F, Olive P.Z, Lalima G, Viktor P, Micah K, Beck R, Hudson O, Micah S.S, Leah J, Natalie C, Jordan F, Mahal W.I, Siena L, Lawrence B.

 

 

Song for Women

by Mary Rudge

Women of every Nation

Women of every tribe

used as spoils of war —

abused — with no recourse —

women with needs denied

with childhood stolen away,

chosen for soil and plunder

with bodies ripped asunder,

without words to say

to tell the horror —

you are my sister, sister

I think of you always.

I never forget you.

Be powerful in my love.

Find healing in my love.

Live forever in my love.

 

Women who work for justice

women, stand side by side,

women of every tribe, and

Nation, with the same story,

truth is your weapon, and song.

Women who’ve found the music

and the words, who will be heard

leading yourselves to glory

telling of lives fulfilled,

now and tomorrow —

I think of you always.

I never forget you.

Be powerful in your love.

Find healing in your love.

Live forever through your love.

 

You are my sister, sister,

I think of you always.

I never forget you.

Be powerful in my love.

Find healing in my love.

Live forever in my love.

 

VISIONARIES

by Claire J. Baker

(in memory of Mary Rudge)

Seekers of the exotic,

riders of water and wind,

shapers of jewels and images,

builders of bridges/breakthroughs,

explorers of Mars, the psyche,

artists, students, elders, embryos

this moment conceived —

 

whatever we will be in an hour,

tomorrow, in a hundred years

or at the last turn of the earth

under moonlight’s incantations,

whatever comes

may we lean toward

the language of roses.

 

For Vietnam Veterans

by Claire J. Baker

There are wounds deeper than death.

They kill the soul, but not the breath,

battles fought when war is past,

victories that will not last.

 

For all the wounds that may not heal,

honorable soldiers, we humbly kneel.

 

 

The Known Soldier

by Claire J. Baker

We stand by

your fresh grave.

Grief

covers the

inscription

like a cozy

blanket.

 

The 21-gun

salute

is silent,

personal.

 

 

beyond war go we

by Judy Joy Jones

we are one heartbeat

no color

age

country

or religion

have we

 

spirit sees

only divinity

in you and me

 

our lives

are created

for great things

 

we are

precious souls

filled with the divine

 

joining

hearts and minds

go we

 

embracing the

sacred gift of life

beyond war

beyond war

go we

amen

 

Gentler Universes

by Peter Marin

Wife’s dead of cancer,

years ago. I do

whatever a man does,

construction, paint, break stones,

rake leaves — muscle and sweat,

thirty bucks a day. Hate shelters,

live in a cave, dug it myself above

the beach, on the cliffs, timbers

for shoring, candles inside,

dry as a bone even in rain,

reading sci-fi until midnight, then

dreaming, stoned, curled like a baby,

of alien planets, gentler universes,

empty skies stretched

beyond all believing.

The harmful impact of an eviction notice on the human heart. Art by Jos Sances

Big City Blues

by George Wynn

Finally got a job

and a place to stay

never mind — everybody

in the dump — either

a blank face or

a hostile look

 

way past midnight

in Baghdad by the Bay

he’s listening to the little

red radio

familiar blues/country

songs: lovers split up

drift far apart

drown themselves in

the bottle to

ease their broken heart

 

The San Francisco Hurt

by George Wynn

They say adversity

is good for you

It makes you stronger

But how much adversity?

I see the hurt on the frowned

faces of far too many folks

who grew up in inner city

neighborhoods, parts of

them emotionally broken

by years and years of

streets and shelters

shaking their heads

saying,” I ain’t got

no job, no housing,

I need to live too!”

 

 

She Slept Under A Full Moon

(For Someone On The Streets)

by Claire J. Baker

Though warned not to sleep

directly under the moon’s

rounded light —

that it would reverse

her magnetic poles,

disrupt her karma,

 

not spooked by the warning

she opened her spirit

to the moon’s benediction.

 

In a week of sleeping out

in a peaceful plaza —

no alarming fright, she

began a fresh direction,

a diction full of light.

 

Dream Catchers

by Claire J. Baker

Our Indian friend

makes “dream catchers.”

A hole centered in web

lets nightmares

slip through,

stagger in darkness,

tumble into a black hole —

gone forever.

 

These unique webs

are perfect for saving

“keeper dreams.”

Sally tells us: each

finished dream catcher

is more genuine,

more true to life, when

left with a flaw.

 

Unembraced San Francisco Seniors

by George Wynn

A cold sun

just before dark

old black, brown

and white

men with packs

wandering from

the Public Library

festoon themselves

for the night

on downtown streets

unwelcome guests

weeded out

by the City

giving meaning

and sorrow

to the “Survival

of the Fittest.”

 

Anthem, Stanza One

by Claire J. Baker

We homeless are part of the messy day.

So, world, don’t ever judge us lost.

We’re part of and beyond the fray.

Homeless, a part of a motley day

is trying our very best to stay

out of trouble, pay the cost.

We homeless have our messy days.

So never, world, see us as lost!

 

you are precious to me

by Judy Joy Jones

puttin people in prisons

instead of schools

 

tellin everyone

guns not prayers

will keep em safe

 

while ignoring

people eating out

of garbage cans

 

all this hate

we created

comin back

haunting us

mirroring our souls

thru eternity

 

and concrete streets

will be where

we sleep

 

when will we see

we are created

to love and be loved

and rise above

violence and hate

 

you my friend

are precious to me

you are so very very

precious to me

 

Back to Saroyan Country

by George Wynn

Outside the Amtrak depot

the old literary Vet

shakes his head, “Too

much up here for me,

the circumstances

of aging move too quickly,

Can’t survive on the

street no more.”

He looks out at the Bay,

“Going back to

Saroyan Country. Got

old friends in the Valley

who’ll help me out.”

 

He taps my shoulder

“I’ll write you.”

“You always do

and long letters too.”

“That’s my style,”

he laughs then purses

his lips and points a

callused finger my way.

“You know friend, present

day San Francisco has

become the big devouring

the small, and damn it,

the unimaginable corporate

future is here deliberately

instilling fear beyond fear

on poor and homeless

folks suffering with

unaffordable housing

and no official declaration

of emergency!”

Advocacy News August 26, 2016

West Oakland Loses Alliance Metals after Nearly 40 Years

Despite our campaign and collective offer to raise the funds, services and volunteers to balance neighborhood complaints and concerns with the basic needs of recyclers to earn a livelihood, Alliance Metals is now closed.

Advocacy News August 16, 2016

Oakland’s Inhumane “Abatement” of Homeless People

Oakland dehumanizes people by referring to “debris abatement and homeless abatement.” Abatement refers to trash or noise, not people. They are human beings, not debris, and must not be eliminated, or scrubbed away.

Commentary August 16, 2016

S.F. Homeless Project Served Only the Status Quo

A community slowly robbed of spaces to live, places to worship or recreate, let alone places to sleep, has a deep poverty of leadership. The few reporters who notice need to write about that deficit: the real story.

Commentary August 16, 2016

Oakland Robs the Poor of Dignity and Their Daily Bread

Destroying Alliance Recycling is not about compassion, Mayor Schaaf. It is hateful and harmful prejudice masquerading as law. By any definition, the systematic discrimination, incrimination and elimination of a vulnerable population of poor and homeless people is a form of state-sanctioned violence.

Interviews August 16, 2016

Advocacy Journalism and the Movement for Human Rights

What matters in the long run is staying true to the cause of justice. In the end, that is the very meaning of our lives — whether we keep going, and keep working for peace and justice, or give up in despair. It’s the question at the very heart of it all.

Advocacy News August 16, 2016

Street Newspapers and the Legacy of Justice Journalism

Radical and dissenting journalists were part of nearly every social-change movement and populist rebellion in U.S. history. In their day, they were hated by the powerful, and condemned as muckrakers, agitators and disturbers of the piece. Many are now remembered as exemplary models of journalism with a social conscience.