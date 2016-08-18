Rainbow-Colored Poems

RAINBOW POEM

The rainbow or Pride flag was designed by Gilbert Baker in 1978. The many colors represent the many kinds of people in the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community.

RED for LIFE

Delicate, sacred, precious life.

The irreplaceable gift of life

that all of us has, once as you,

LIFE!

ORANGE for HEALING

Sana, sana, colita de rana.

Si no sanas hoy,

sanarás mañana.

Heal, heal, li’l tail of an eel,

If you don’t heal today,

tomorrow you may. HEAL!

YELLOW for SUNLIGHT

As brother Martin Luther King Jr. said:

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness,

Only light can do that!

Hate cannot drive out hate;

Only love can do that.”

Storms cannot drive out storms,

only SUNLIGHT!

GREEN for NATURE

Sunset flames glow

Flute wind blows

Diamond water flows

Honey rocks, bird music

Butterflies grow.

Thank you, NATURE!

BLUE for SERENITY or HARMONY

Crickets and cicadas

sing a freedom lullaby to the moon

as the stars cast rays of peace upon earth

SERENITY

VIOLET for SPIRIT

Spirit, the human spirit full of love,

the spirit that rises up

like the sun

for what’s right!

SPIRIT!

*** *** *** *** ***

by Margot Pepper’s 2nd Grade Language Lab: Clio W, Lucy C, Audrey K, Ruth K, Julian M, Izzie A, Cade V, Henry M, Max K, Kamren B, Kenzo E, Ezra Z.C, Eli R, Lulu Z, Theo B, Rowan F, Samantha L, Cash K, Sydney F, Olive P.Z, Lalima G, Viktor P, Micah K, Beck R, Hudson O, Micah S.S, Leah J, Natalie C, Jordan F, Mahal W.I, Siena L, Lawrence B.

Song for Women

by Mary Rudge

Women of every Nation

Women of every tribe

used as spoils of war —

abused — with no recourse —

women with needs denied

with childhood stolen away,

chosen for soil and plunder

with bodies ripped asunder,

without words to say

to tell the horror —

you are my sister, sister

I think of you always.

I never forget you.

Be powerful in my love.

Find healing in my love.

Live forever in my love.

Women who work for justice

women, stand side by side,

women of every tribe, and

Nation, with the same story,

truth is your weapon, and song.

Women who’ve found the music

and the words, who will be heard

leading yourselves to glory

telling of lives fulfilled,

now and tomorrow —

I think of you always.

I never forget you.

Be powerful in your love.

Find healing in your love.

Live forever through your love.

You are my sister, sister,

I think of you always.

I never forget you.

Be powerful in my love.

Find healing in my love.

Live forever in my love.

VISIONARIES

by Claire J. Baker

(in memory of Mary Rudge)

Seekers of the exotic,

riders of water and wind,

shapers of jewels and images,

builders of bridges/breakthroughs,

explorers of Mars, the psyche,

artists, students, elders, embryos

this moment conceived —

whatever we will be in an hour,

tomorrow, in a hundred years

or at the last turn of the earth

under moonlight’s incantations,

whatever comes

may we lean toward

the language of roses.

For Vietnam Veterans

by Claire J. Baker

There are wounds deeper than death.

They kill the soul, but not the breath,

battles fought when war is past,

victories that will not last.

For all the wounds that may not heal,

honorable soldiers, we humbly kneel.

The Known Soldier

by Claire J. Baker

We stand by

your fresh grave.

Grief

covers the

inscription

like a cozy

blanket.

The 21-gun

salute

is silent,

personal.

beyond war go we

by Judy Joy Jones

we are one heartbeat

no color

age

country

or religion

have we

spirit sees

only divinity

in you and me

our lives

are created

for great things

we are

precious souls

filled with the divine

joining

hearts and minds

go we

embracing the

sacred gift of life

beyond war

beyond war

go we

amen

Gentler Universes

by Peter Marin

Wife’s dead of cancer,

years ago. I do

whatever a man does,

construction, paint, break stones,

rake leaves — muscle and sweat,

thirty bucks a day. Hate shelters,

live in a cave, dug it myself above

the beach, on the cliffs, timbers

for shoring, candles inside,

dry as a bone even in rain,

reading sci-fi until midnight, then

dreaming, stoned, curled like a baby,

of alien planets, gentler universes,

empty skies stretched

beyond all believing.