Police Utilize The Latest Unregulated Compliance Tool

by Carol Denney

The earliest descriptions of pepper spray and tasers as useful police tools implied, erroneously, that they would safely and immediately render suspects docile and compliant.

When subsequent studies proved that both pepper spray and tasers not only did not produce uniform effects on people, but were lethal for an unidentifiable ratio of the public, the search for a compliance tool by weapons manufacturers interested in the lucrative police market went on.

On Tuesday, July 25, 2017, around 3:00 p.m. in the afternoon, a group of us working at Expressions Art Gallery in Berkeley suddenly heard very loud screaming. We walked outside to the northeast corner of Ashby and Shattuck near the bank, and saw several police officers surrounding and forcing a blond, white man face down on the sidewalk.

As he screamed, already handcuffed, the officers bound him in some kind of leg restraints, and then forced him into a kind of white hood which they put over his head. He kept screaming while they completely bound him in restraints in full view of the public, which took a lot of struggle and time. He kept asking for help.

We don’t know what took place before the screaming. But it had been a very peaceful, sunny afternoon at the Gallery and on the part of Ashby where we were working. We checked with the bank on the corner after at least four police cars and five or six police officers took the man away, and found that there had been no disturbance there.

We were all very shaken up. The Expressions Gallery director and I watched along with several bystanders. We saw two badges, an Officer Rodriquez and an Officer Martinez, but didn’t get any additional badge names or the name of the victim. All of us felt the restraints were making the situation much worse for everyone.

After the man was picked up and put in the police car, the officers laughed together, and one of them, an Asian officer, excitedly claimed that the man had “tried to bite” him, which was not apparent to any of us. It was chilling that they seemed to have no awareness of how frightening the application of restraints was for the man they had forced to the sidewalk, as well as for all of us who were watching.

We don’t know who he was, or if the man who was restrained needed any witnesses. It was all we could think to do to watch in horror. The officers claimed they could not tell us what had happened, and while there might be privacy constraints, it seemed absurd that no information whatsoever was offered in the light of the use of the strange hood and the restraints.

There seemed to be no awareness among the officers of the severe personal humiliation for the man in restraints, and the horror for us as bystanders left to wonder, as the police cars sped away, what in the world would warrant such treatment. It is frightening to think that if one cries out in anguish or fear as one is arrested, this restraint system might become routine.

We had trouble the rest of the day getting the incident out of our minds. We can’t imagine that this is necessary. The Expressions Gallery is the loveliest place to wander through, full of ideas, excitement, and color. The gallery has poetry readings, classes for adults, events for children, and art openings with live music and a feeling of lively neighborhood and professional exchange. That afternoon it was robbed of its unique sense of peace and exploration, and none of us can understand why.

There is currently no policy in Berkeley governing the use of what is apparently called a “spit hood” and the accompanying restraints, unless the following wording is clear to you:

General Order H-06. #2 states: “It shall be the policy of this Department to handcuff or otherwise effectively restrain all arrested persons (excluding infraction citations where no transport is necessary), or detainees as reasonably necessary, to protect the lives and safety of officers, the public, and the person arrested.”

The General Order continues with #3:

“Use of a full or partial body restraint systems (e.g., the WRAP, ankle restraint systems, ambulance gurney with five-point straps, etc.) (i) While initial use of handcuffs behind the back and hands-on control techniques may be necessary for officer safety, if circumstances dictate greater care should be taken during transportation, supplemental restraint devices and/or alternative transportation options should be considered. (b) In deciding whether restraint of a person’s hands behind his/her back will aggravate a physical disability, injury, or obvious state of pregnancy, the officer should consider the totality of circumstances, including: (1) Observable signs of disability (e.g., partial paralysis, convulsive seizure activity, medic alert ID, disabled person placard, etc.); (2) Statements of the person or others regarding the person’s condition; and, (3) Indications the person is at significant risk of positional asphyxiation (ref. Training Bulletin #234).”

A spokesperson from Safe Restraints, the manufacturer, described the system as “very comfortable” and “magical” in terms of its utility in quickly and safely restraining combative, threatening individuals, adding that the system was designed “only for situations where there is a danger to the suspect, to individuals, or to officers.” The WRAP restraint was first deployed in 1996, and has been used by Berkeley police for about ten years.

The origin of this restraint system, according to writer Maddy Simpson of the science-based website Modern Notion, is in the psychiatric wards of mental hospitals in the form of “wet sheet packs.” Simpson states, “The Wrap, a design by a company called Safe Restraints Inc., has a few separate pieces that clip together to hold the prisoner. An ankle wrap keeps the prisoner from kicking, a blanket-like leg wrap tightens around the prisoners legs and a chest harness tightens around their chest. After all the parts are properly put on, the chest harness is attached with a chain to a piece on the legs, locking the captive in the sitting position.”