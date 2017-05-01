Poetry and Reflections of Young Writers

Not Respecting Me Is Displacing Me

by Jay Vanity

When people try and change my

sexuality — they’re displacing me.

Love people for who, and what, they are

because people grow up differently,

and have different beliefs —

so don’t judge.

We are all human, and we all

bleed the same.

Sadly, the world will never be perfect,

because of displacement,

of racism,

of sexism,

of creed,

and of money.

Sadly, this world is so messed up.

New World

by Cole Wright

As above, so below my

Mind has no notion

Of the world we know

Entering a void of a new found

Ripple into time and space it…

Self overwhelmed with cold

Relief on this journey into the

New world we breach

Just Me

by Will Vaughn

For years I’ve been around people

Who see the world as a circle.

But, they always forget

The shape ‘sphere’

Has depth, ya know?

It’s not just round.

It could roll.

And spiral.

Transient

by Nightcrawler

Traveler,

How do you do?

Don’t let the sun catch you

When it comes up.

Finish the errands

And find the X on the map.

You got time, just be quick.

Just another place you’ve been.

Change This Crap

by Emory Madhattin

Got us all messed up. Off in the dome. Slay the brown black people for the thrill, knockin future in the headphones. Met a man yesterday whose 14-year-old son was killed last year in Oakland. Later that year 2 of his buddies drowned in the lake. Lady dancing at the funeral, Blow! Blow! shot up. Respect for their families, standing tall and strong, working to make some change to this crap.

Roar

by Emory Madhattin

Yo where’s my money? I take PayPal, BitCoin, cash, check, Apple Pay or Square. You know this. You’re a day late on yo weekly payments. How you gonna walk down his lane without my dividends. You know I’m out here. Have my money in an hour. No make that 17 minutes or Ima bite your whole torso off. You don’t mess with the Tyranesouras Rex. You know this.

Surrendered

by Miyu Shindo

I learned to surrender at the age of 11.

When my mom died, I didn’t understand —

I couldn’t comprehend — what I had lost.

And I had to surrender to the idea of that loss.

It took me a month or more to realize I would never

be able to speak, see, hear, or touch my mother.

I had to surrender her to the heavens, and to God.

It was hard to surrender. I had to relinquish

my mother to a sky of the unknown.

NEVER STOP

Correspondence between Brandon Harris (YSA Artist) & Kareem Price (Incarcerated Man)

BRANDON:

My name is Brandon Harris. I can’t write (someone is assisting me now). Learning disability. Disabled. I can’t read, do math by myself. I can’t read chapter books myself. I need help with that. Me special. Working at Youth Spirit Artworks.

I do my life…take care of my mom. Her need help. Her disability. Her got special needs too. My mom disabled too, like me. Her special in my life.

KAREEM:

I wish I could help you read books. I’m a tutor who helps other prisoners get their education. You have some talents, I see. Never feel down because you have a learning disability. I know people who can’t read, yet are successful in life.

It’s good to know that you take care of your mom. I wish that I could take care of my mom. I miss her. Never stop doing what you’re doing, Brandon. You only get one mom in this life. Keep learning with your eyes, and they will show you the way you need to go.

My Aunt Is A Drug Addict

by Brandon Harris

My auntie, my mom’s sister, is a heroin addict. She’s in jail for it. Her boyfriend and her stole stuff. Her OK now, but she destroyed her family. Me, my mom, her kids.

My grandma found out, and she won’t get her out of jail, because she’ll do drugs.

She didn’t call nobody about it. It makes me feel so sad. My PawPaw knows, too.

This guy she’s with is NO good for her. He did something to my cousin. I heard my cousins talking about it. He hit them and my auntie. Fighting in the streets. So not cool. At Christmas, I heard him fighting.

You gotta care about your family. Why her do that?

Personal Displacement

by Akasha Canonizado

Mind is overwhelmed with

people in my way.

Body feels heavy.

Soul is not mine.

Shadows with envy

suck happiness out of people.

Migrating to different lands…

(Isolation & Seclusion)

Freedom of sadness

makes love a mental game.

Freedom of sadness

enclosed with suffocation.

Peace dragged down by depression.

Gates of skeletons, bound by chains

serve as roadblocks for my ambition.

Invisibility exists on different planes.

Reality is overwhelming,

wanting to move away.

SAFE SPACE

by Maxx Bernard

Where I belong has magic, and

where I belong has freedom.

I’m now displaced from my identity,

and my decisions.

I need help; I need shelter.

It’s okay, though, I’m used to it.

All I need is a safe space

once and for all.

I wait for the day

to have that space, and

to live in it, and

to share it with my loved ones.