Ode to Mitch Snyder

by Judy Joy Jones

“Only the chosen ones have eyes that really see and ears that hear.”

It’s alright baby Mama has you now

cuddled close to her breast where

you can finally, finally rest

hadn’t a moment’s peace on earth

did ya hon

Oh Mitch Snyder

chosen driven haunted one

You shed your blood so others could live

taking in by the thousands to your

shelters’ warm arms

the poor unwanted neglected on earth

they flocked to your door knowing

a night’s peace could be had

with no questions asked

In the coldest darkest nights

thru blizzards rain sleet and snow

as we slept warmly in our

secure little beds

with dollar signs dancin thru

our empty little heads

you darlin were collectin the

remains of the no names

at the city morgue’s door and

holdin em tight to your breast

for you were the orphans’

god on earth Mitch

the daddy mother brother all in one

for the millions without anyone

on this earth you walked

alone and abused

but your mission my friend

bears fruit

The homeless of this land have

one less tear one more meal

and a night’s freedom

from the violent who

eat the weak on the streets

unconditional love you gave

24 hours a day

you took in what society throws away

the strays

yea child you walked in dem shoes of

prisoner tramp and thief

so you knew didn’t ya hon how it felt

on dem cold filthy concrete streets

humbled yourself before mankind

and now your chosen soul child

has gone home to god for its final rest