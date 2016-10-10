Oakland’s Evictions of Encampments Hurts Everyone

by Kheven LaGrone

In response to complaints from some of its more affluent citizens, the City of Oakland has forced many of its most vulnerable citizens from several homeless encampments.

Misfortune can unexpectedly hit anyone at any time, making any one of us vulnerable. If the government does not protect its most vulnerable citizens, who will? If we can’t trust the government, who can we trust to protect us when we are at our most vulnerable?

City of Oakland e-mails prove that all of Oakland suffers when its most vulnerable citizens are treated as if they were less than human and forced from homeless encampments.

For example, on Dec. 23, 2015, Thang Nguyen, of the City of Oakland’s Real Estate Services, complained to Assistant City Administrator Joe DeVries about “some sort of buying and selling activity” (code for drug dealing) at the Adeline Street encampment. Nguyen asked DeVries to have the encampment cleared so the City could lease the space to Magnolia Wellness, a marijuana dispensary, for employee and customer parking.

In response, DeVries sent an e-mail to coordinate the removal of the encampment. On Jan. 26, 2016, he arranged for the Oakland Police Department to be there for the encampment clearing.

The City of Oakland objected to drug dealing in the encampment; yet, they forced out these homeless people just to make parking spaces for a marijuana dispensary. They even brought in the police to remove the citizens. Did the dispensary see the City’s hypocrisy?

During the time of this encampment clearing, City officials were declaring a shelter crisis in Oakland. The officials had reports of the severe lack of available beds in homeless shelters, and they knew these displaced people had nowhere to go.

Yet, as part of his coordination of the Adeline Street encampment clearing, DeVries wrote to the outreach team on Jan. 4, 2016, “This is not a routine clean-up but a new use for the lot so the persons occupying it should not try to return.”

Based on my conversations with previously displaced citizens, the “outreach team” only tells them when they have to leave; the “outreach team” does not tell them where to go or where to find housing.

Soon after the Oakland City Council declared a shelter crisis in the city, City Councilmember Noel Gallo sent the following e-mail on Feb. 19, 2016, to DeVries:

“We received an urgent call from Pete, owner of Pete’s Marble (1044 44th Ave) complaining about the homeless encampment at 44th Avenue and San Leandro Blvd (under the BART tracks). As you know, this has been an on-going problem and you have been very helpful in taking care of it. Can we please coordinate another encampment clearing?”

To which DeVries very promptly responded three hours later, “Jeff [Van Eck of the City] and Crystal [Raine of BART], once you get it scheduled, let me know and I will request OPD to be present as well.” Rather than assist Oakland’s most vulnerable citizens, government agencies came together to force them out.

In a Feb. 10, 2016, e-mail, Karen Powell complained that:

“I must express my extreme frustration and conviction that if there was human waste on the sidewalk and a marked increase in crime in say Piedmont, those tents would have been removed by the city within 24 hours. As previously stated, although we live in West Oakland not Piedmont, we pay exorbitant fees to the city and have every right to expect the same level of service, responsiveness and enforcements.”

Is Ms. Powell vilifying her homeless neighbors in order to justify her demand that the City cold-heartedly force out people less fortunate than her? Contrary to her e-mail, the people living in encampments want a clean, safe place to live too.

When I visit, I always see at least one person sweeping. When we bring them garbage bags, they clean up the encampment as well as the junk dumped near them. When Wanda Sabir asked a woman living in an encampment what she wanted us to bring her, she asked us to bring her bleach to keep the area clean. Like anyone else, people in the encampments take pride in their living spaces. I’ve been inside a few; they were clean. I’ve even seen potted plants outside living spaces. They want a place to call home.

Powell’s e-mail demands that the City treat people unequally and unfairly. If she can demand equal treatment with people in Piedmont, shouldn’t the people in the encampment expect equal treatment as well? (Note: The City of Piedmont is not part of the City of Oakland; I assume she meant Piedmont Avenue.)

Because she claimed to pay “exorbitant fees,” she demanded the City violate citizens who cannot afford to pay those fees. How does a City determine the monetary value of a citizen?

In her Feb. 9, 2016, e-mail, Nancy Bocanegra of CalTrans placed a dollar value on a group of Oakland citizens in another encampment. She wrote:

“CalTrans is losing $4,800 in rent per month plus the costs of maintenance forces cleaning the lot twice a month, the City is losing 18.5% in parking taxes and the County of Alameda is losing a possessory interest tax by the homeless encampments residing within and adjacent to the lot.”

These dollar amounts are not the value per person, but the collective dollar value of the whole faceless and nameless group of citizens living in the encampment. Bocanegra even specified the different monetary values it cost different government agencies to allow homeless people to go on living on the asphalt and dirt.