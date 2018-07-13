My Back Pages: A Song for Miss Kay

by Terry Messman

In a powerful scene in the film Dogtown Redemption, Hayok Kay is using a map to find Lot 104, grave seven, in Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland. She feels lost in the midst of all the gravestones, in more ways than one.

Her longtime lover and best friend, Fred Griffing III, has died and is now buried somewhere in the large cemetery.

Miss Kay and Fred Griffing were a homeless couple who lived in a car together, and when she lost both her love and her vehicle, she is reduced to sleeping on the streets of Emeryville — even after she is hospitalized with cancer and dumped out to face the end of her life.

Searching for the grave of the man who shared her life, walking past countless grave markers, she described Fred’s final days: “I was wondering why it’s taking him so long you know, and I tried to call the hospital. They didn’t answer the fucking phone. He had liver failure and kidney failure and then the next day he went to sleep and then he never woke up.”

She starts weeping. “You’re here!” she cries, as she finally finds his tiny grave marker, all that is left of what was once her life. She caresses the gravestone soothingly, as if to comfort it. Finally she lays down on his grave, prostrate with grief, and it seems as if she will never rise again.

She says: “Without Fred it’s not the same anymore. I don’t need this life. I hate it.” Few films tell the truth about life and death so piercingly and with such power and sensitivity.

Stand By Me

Every December, St. Mary’s Center in Oakland holds a memorial service for homeless people who have died over the past year. Along with prayers and songs, people are invited to bring flowers and call out the names of loved ones who have died.

In the film, Miss Kay is shown at the memorial, honoring the man who shared her life. When the memorial ends, there is a very quiet moment that probably went unnoticed and unheard by those attending the service at the time. In a trembling and broken voice, Miss Kay sings the Ben E. King soul anthem, “Stand By Me.”

Standing off by herself, alone with her thoughts, she begins to sing in a very soft voice: “Darling, darling, stand by me.” She weeps as she sings.

She sings, and it breaks our hearts to realize she is asking her darling to “stand by me” — even though he is gone forever. She sings, and her song forces us to see the staggering extent of her loss, the impact of this brutal assault on a sensitive heart.

It is a song for Fred, a song for their life together. It is a song of the soul that her spirit sings as she struggles, through tears and grief and absolute desolation, for something to hold onto.

“No, I won’t be afraid. I won’t be afraid.

Just as long as you stand—stand by me.

So darlin’, darlin’, stand by me.”

It is a song for Miss Kay — and it is also a song for all of us. Her life, with its moments of joy and its downward slide into homelessness and illness and death, tells us something beyond words about the human condition.

When this woman weeps for Fred, and when she tenderly caresses his gravestone, she has given us as pure and piercing a portrait of love as we shall see.

It is like watching a timeless parable unfold to see the passage of Miss Kay from her youthful days as the pretty and high-spirited drummer of the punk-rock polka band Polkacide, to her final days as a homeless recycler stranded and alone on the streets of Oakland.

The film tells the truth of her final days, as Miss Kay is systematically broken down by grief and trauma, torn apart by the hardships of life on the street, and shattered by the loss of her best friend.

Finally, the homeless woman is stricken with cancer, hospitalized, dumped from the hospital back out on the streets, and ends up sleeping at the CVS pharmacy in Emeryville — where she suffers a savage assault that ends her life.

We have come to know Miss Kay by that point in the film. So when we are confronted with her brutal murder, it strikes very deeply. The humanity of the film is heartbreaking.

Caring and Generous

Hayok Kay was well-liked and respected in her community of homeless recyclers in Oakland. She was also a troubled soul who had become grief-stricken over the deaths of her father and her longtime lover. Her health was failing and she had turned to drinking heavily.

Yet her many friends on the street found her to be sweet and caring and very generous. Amir Soltani, co-director of Dogtown Redemption, was so moved by her spirit that he continually tried to protect her, ultimately in vain.

“She was a very, very generous woman towards the other recyclers,” Amir said. “It was a very endearing quality of hers. She cared about them. She genuinely cared about people. She would get a little money and share it. There was that generosity of spirit that was really moving. I felt her in my heart. In a way, she was the most innocent of the people that we followed, the most innocent and vulnerable. It was frightening how vulnerable she was.”

Amir began taking her to doctor’s appointments, and visiting her in the hospital. “She got sick a whole bunch of times while we were filming her, and you couldn’t let go of her,” he said. “You just couldn’t let go of her. It was a combination of her dignity and her resilience.”