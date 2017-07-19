by Lydia Gans

The current show in the African-American Center in the main branch of the San Francisco Public Library is more than an art exhibit. It is an affirmation by 16 local artists — most of them are homeless, and many are African-American — that “My Art Makes My Life Matter.” The show will be on view at the library until August 10.

Curator Kheven LaGrone is African-American, a Bay Area native born in San Francisco who now lives in Oakland. He is a writer and playwright and has written a play which is soon to be produced. He has curated shows with different themes in New York, Atlanta, Oakland and Richmond. This show has a particular message.

“When you say Black Lives Matter, it doesn’t really tell us anything because we know life matters. So what do we mean by Black Life matters?” LaGrone asks.

That is the question he wants to answer with this exhibit. LaGrone talks about the increasing gentrification which is putting people out of their homes, forcing them into encampments “where their lives really don’t matter.” They have no value, no dignity, they become outcasts.

“This exhibit basically is more proactive,” he says. “It’s saying my art makes my life matter, and it’s saying my art matters.” The show is an opportunity for the artists, most of whom are homeless or have experienced homelessness in the past, to demonstrate the value of their work to the community at large.

Many of the artists are in the Creative Arts program at St. Mary’s Center in Oakland or at Hospitality House in San Francisco. There is a great variety of media used. Paintings with oils, water colors, acrylics, adorned with beads and glitter, ceramics, fabrics, a large, elegantly dressed doll and even a painted skateboard. Several of the participants have more than one work in the exhibit. And there is still more to the show.

Along with their artwork, each artist has written an extensive statement which is posted on the wall near their work. LaGrone explains why the statements are important. He describes what happens to people living on the street or in encampments. “Society dismisses them. They become dehumanized. They are invisible.”

The statements are a way for the artists to introduce themselves. “By telling their stories and telling their truths they give themselves visibility and portray themselves as who they are,” La Grone says.

What they have written is fascinating and often very moving. Reading their words, one wants to meet them in person, to see their faces and thank them for sharing their thoughts and feelings with a society that has cast them out. The statements are long, a page or more each. Having the statements typed in small print and hung at eye level makes them very hard for many people to read. Paper copies that visitors could read while sitting at a table would be helpful. The library is working on a solution.

Putting all the material into a book has also been considered. Whatever may come out of it, the show has cast a bit of light on some misunderstood and unappreciated members of our community.

We are printing excerpts from the artist’s writing to give a sense of what their art means to each of them.

*** *** *** *** *** ***

My Art Makes My Life Matter

Thoughts, Feelings and Reflections by the Artists

Leon Kennedy

Art is the way I inspire people of all races to use their gifts and reach for their dreams. The main idea of my art is concern for people. We’re here to serve, love and encourage one another. I share connection with people from the heart. A feeling of power and gratitude flows into my heart. When I receive a vision, I hope it helps someone. I love when people feel their heart touched by the art.

I create art as a way to bring love and faith to people who face hardship. My art is offered to uplift people who strive to overcome oppression. My art is for people who find strength and unity in our community’s historic and endless struggle for justice.

Michole Forks

My artwork tells my story because my work focuses on creating a repertoire of photographs of the African American experience to give the prominent generations to come an empowering historical photographic documentation. I have a driving force that guides my work and that is to take the definitive portrait of that person in that moment.

Photography has helped me keep my sanity in this insane world we live in.

Photography has become therapeutic for me because I use the camera not only as a tool for artistic expression, but as a conversational piece to spark dialogue between myself and my subjects I’m shooting.

My photography has become my home because whenever I pick up my camera and wrap my fingers around it I know that I’m not just taking a picture but realizing that I’m documenting someone’s life, and that is a powerful experience.

Sylvester Guard Jr.

My art makes my life matter because I am a human being. I have a voice, a heart, a spirit and a set of values. I have my own view on life and culture. Through art, I can view the world and its beauty, its ugliness, the simple serendipity of everyday complicated societal shortcomings, and at times beautiful highpoints.

I use my art to uplift, educate, beautify, and help those in my neighborhood, the Tenderloin. My art inspires my neighbors to believe they can attain positive goals. My art shows them that their lives matter and that they deserve beautiful things.

My art is not so much therapy as it is an appendage, like a limb or a digit. It is wholly and automatically a piece of just who I am. Growing up, it was the one thing that was unequivocally mine and mine alone. Sometimes my art intimates; other times it is comical and even wrathful. My art is a piece of me; like my life, it matters to me…yeah

Rx

I used art at an early age to interact with people, to connect with people socially. I feel art brings me success in every area of my life.

Art is a racial equalizer. It gives me the culture to step up to the rest of society. It affords me the opportunities that otherwise might be out of reach for me as a Black man.

In San Francisco now, there’s not many places for creative people to spend time without pressure of cost-of-living and so there’s a broken connection to creative thinkers in the community.

There have been times when I was surprised to see hate groups, and episodes of violence and harassment, in San Francisco. I’ve seen it in different parts of the city. Yelling stuff out of cars, attacks in the news.

Throughout my life, therapists prescribed art to me. It’s always kept me out of trouble. It guided me out of hard times.

Ajuan Mance

Here in the San Francisco Bay Area, African Americans are one of the smallest ethnic groups. Very little of the public discourse around identity, power, class and space is informed by our priorities and interests.

In the work of every African American artist are the memory and spirit of the people and places, the images and ideas that shape and define our lives. I draw and paint and create comics in order to portray the world as I see it; and, in some very real ways, it’s this work that makes my life matter. My role in this culture and in this time is to serve as a witness and chronicler of our Black world.