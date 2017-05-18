Living Under a Tarp Next to the Facebook Campus

by Alastair Gee, Outside in America

In a patch of scrubland across the road from the Facebook headquarters in Silicon Valley, a woman named Celma Aguilar recently walked along some overgrown train tracks.

She stopped where a path forked into some vegetation, just a few hundred yards from the tourists taking photos by an enormous image of a “Like” icon at the Facebook campus entrance.

“Welcome to the mansion,” Aguilar said, gesturing to a rudimentary shelter of tarps hidden in the undergrowth.

The campsite is one of about 10 that dot the boggy terrain. They are a striking sight alongside the brightly painted, low-slung buildings housing the multi-billion-dollar corporation. The contrast epitomizes the Bay Area wealth gap.

Harold Schapelhouman, a fire chief whose department has dealt with conflagrations on the land, said he was struck by the disparities.

“Their employees are very well taken care of,” he said. “They have on-site medical facilities, dry cleaning, bicycle repair, they feed them and there are restaurants that are there. It’s amazing what Facebook does for its employees. And yet within eyeshot — it really isn’t that far — there are people literally living in the bushes.”

Schapelhouman said he was not blaming Facebook, though it is true that the success of technology companies has driven up real estate prices in the area. As a whole, California is one of the lowest-ranking states in the nation for the availability of affordable housing, and has one-fifth of America’s homeless population.

Irrespective of the utopianism that imbues Silicon Valley culture, the tech campuses are not immune to these broader social problems.

Aguilar, 44, said she was aware of the Facebook HQ, though she wasn’t quite sure what happened there as it always seemed so quiet. “Can I get a job there? So I can get out from here?”

The land where the encampments are located belongs largely to the state and private owners, and it takes 10 minutes to walk from one end to the other. Aguilar pointed out a pond, covered with scum, at which she said she sometimes washed. One campsite spills out from a huge clump of marshy greenery. Another is reached via a railway sleeper slung across a strip of water where a number of bike frames are submerged.

Salvadorean by birth, Aguilar said she once worked in nursing homes and at Burger King, and had four children. She said she had been homeless for about three years as a result of a crystal meth addiction, and thought she suffered from mental illness. “Can you see how the trees move?” she said as she sat on the rusted train tracks. “I like to think they’re talking to me.”

Friend requests and instant messages presumably zing back and forth on the other side of the street christened Hacker Way, but Aguilar said she had lost her Facebook password. “No matter what I do they don’t want to give it back to me.”