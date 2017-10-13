Interview with Sister Bernie Galvin, Part Two

Interview by Terry Messman

Consecrated to the poor

Spirit: You said that the mission of the Sisters of Divine Providence is to consecrate your life to the poor and needy and elderly. What does it mean to consecrate your life to the poor?

Sister Bernie: What’s forming in my mind is Jesus in the temple when he became angry at the unjust and very exclusive systems of society. That is the very reason that there are the poor and the marginalized. It is not enough just to provide food, clothing and housing.

It is essential that we address the causes of the suffering of all the people — and those are the unjust structures of society, and of our government and sometimes our churches. I mean, look at the suffering of so many children through the abuse by the priests. Those unjust structures exist in all segments of society.

One thing that has never been acceptable to me is the saying, “The poor will always be with you.” That is inexcusable. It forces you to address why people expect that the poor will always be with us. People use that as an excuse to say the poor are always going to be here and there’s nothing you can do about it. People say that even scripture says they’re always going to be here.

It’s unacceptable. It’s inexcusable.

Spirit: It’s also how people misuse scripture, because Jesus consistently proclaimed liberation for the oppressed and good news to the poor. Who has been an inspiration in your life? Dorothy Day and the Catholic Worker?

Sister Bernie: Oh yes, I was inspired by Dorothy Day and Margaret Traxler. Anyone who is standing side by side with poor people is an inspiration to me. Eleanor Roosevelt was an inspiration and some of the good things that Franklin Roosevelt did. And Woody Guthrie, I still listen to his songs. They’re the words of the working people.

Sharing the Warmth

Spirit: On Oct. 23, 1994, Religious Witness protested the anti-homeless initiative Prop. M at City Hall. After a large prayer service, people walked through Civic Center Plaza giving hundreds and hundreds of blankets to homeless people. Why was it important for people to hand blankets to those without shelter?

Sister Bernie: We held a large demonstration and prayer service at City Hall with 300 people, and in the middle of the service we brought in a truckload of blankets. We also asked people attending to bring in their own blankets to give away.

I believe that the awareness of the community as to the deep, deep suffering of homeless people is best raised when there is direct contact of the community member with the homeless person. So at the end of this rally, the demonstrators walked through Civic Center Plaza with armloads of blankets, and gave them directly to people, hand to hand.

It involved looking that homeless person in the eyes and coming so close to the suffering of the people on the streets by handing them a blanket and by serving them a meal. Those are the kinds of things that raise the compassion in the hearts of people. That is one way. There are many ways but that is one very important way.

Spirit: That action really started something. Only a couple months later, in January 1995, members of Religious Witness had collected 5,000 warm, padded blankets to give to homeless people during the winter months.

Sister Bernie: Yes, that effort was called “Sharing the Warmth.” We wanted to respond with compassion to the poor people we saw every day. They suffered from lack of food and from lack of shelter and from lack of warmth in the cold and wet winter months.

So we held a number of events that affirmed the humanity of our sisters and brothers on the streets who were so dehumanized — and not only that, they were criminalized. By distributing blankets, we not only attempted to meet an immediate need of the homeless people, but it also engaged the community to come in contact with their homeless brothers and sisters and become conscious of the inhumanity of homelessness in this rich city.

Spirit: Didn’t you organize a big demonstration at City Hall to kick off this campaign?

Sister Bernie: Oh yes. We had put out a request to the community to gather all the blankets they could and bring them to City Hall on the day of a sleep-out we had organized. We held the event in front of City Hall — right in front of the government officials of our community who were not providing for homeless people, and were not treating them humanely.

That Sharing the Warmth event wasn’t a one-time thing. It was an ongoing thing, and we continued giving those blankets for several years. We were able to get 20,000 blankets a year through the Veteran’s Administration, and we would give them away to all the religious people and all the agencies working on housing and homelessness so they could distribute them to homeless people every winter. It was well organized and every year, those groups were so glad to give out the blankets.

Spirit: Dozens of protests, sleep-outs and hunger strikes that Religious Witness organized led to an amazing victory when the Board of Supervisors voted 9-1 to pass a resolution we had drafted condemning Matrix as inhumane and unconstitutional.

Sister Bernie: Through our mailings, we had informed our members about the importance of this resolution. We had over 100 of our members come to testify at that Board of Supervisors hearing in March 1995 and demonstrate their support for the resolution condemning Matrix.

The Religious Witness steering committee met with all the supervisors to convince them to support our resolution. Supervisor Angela Alioto was the key supervisor that we worked with on the resolution, and she publicly thanked us at the hearing for our work upholding the rights of homeless people.

Spirit: Religious Witness was able to get the entire Board of Supervisors to go on record opposing the mayor’s program as cruel and inhumane.

Sister Bernie: Yes, it was such a major victory. Every supervisor supported our resolution, and such a broad segment of the community showed up to support our resolution.

Fasting for Justice

Spirit: Religious Witness held several political fasts for human rights through the years. At the “Fast for Justice” in June 1995, more than 400 of our members fasted to protest the criminalization of homelessness in San Francisco. We held it during the celebration of the UN Declaration of Human Rights in San Francisco.

Sister Bernie: Actually, you were the one that really helped set up that whole thing.

Spirit: What was the purpose of the Fast for Justice? Why did you and hundreds of people choose to go without food?

Sister Bernie: It was a way of being in solidarity with our sisters and brothers whose human needs for food and warmth were not being met, to the point that they died on the streets from being cold and ill. It’s an act of solidarity.

In one of our fasts, homeless people were fasting with us! One homeless person told me, “I walked up to St. Anthony’s for a free meal in their dining room. I looked at the food and I turned around and decided I would fast in solidarity with religious leaders and with people on the streets.”

All our organizing and our events were ways of engaging the community, ways that raised the consciousness of the whole community about the extreme suffering — the unimaginable suffering — of our sisters and brothers on the streets. Everything we did was geared to that.

The fast was a way of exposing the ongoing violation of the human rights of homeless people under Matrix, so we held daily vigils by the fasters on the steps of City Hall.

Housing Takeovers at Presidio

Spirit: During our two years of resistance to the demolition of federal housing in the Presidio, we were arrested in several housing takeovers and then finally won a ballot initiative to preserve the housing. How did Religious Witness first get involved?

Sister Bernie: Well, we learned that the Department of the Interior wanted to demolish all the Presidio’s Wherry Housing to create more open space. One day as I was driving by the Presidio, I saw a company already tearing down the houses. Adding insult to injury, it was a non-union contractor that got that job.

Spirit: So a non-union contractor was tearing down beautiful homes in a city with a massive housing shortage?

Sister Bernie: Yes, in spite of all those people in San Francisco that didn’t even have a roof over their heads! I asked a contractor to go out to the Presidio with me to look over all that housing and tell us how much it was worth. He climbed under the houses, looked at the plumbing, and looked very closely at the condition of those houses, and told us it was immensely valuable, worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Yet the City of San Francisco had agreed with the Department of the Interior to tear down all that perfectly good housing that officers and their families had been living in right up to the time of the closing of the base.

It was something our conscience could not permit. We could not let them tear down this good housing when, at that time, we had 10,000 to 12,000 people so poor that they were living on the streets. We organized the religious community to defeat their intention to demolish.

Spirit: In our first act of civil disobedience at the Presidio, we were arrested in a nonviolent takeover of Wherry Housing on Feb. 22, 1996.

Sister Bernie: Yes, we held several major actions out there during the years that we were struggling with that issue. Hundreds of members of the interfaith community and the larger community gathered there for many public demonstrations to take a stand against the atrocity of tearing down good housing when so many poor people had no housing.

At every one of those events out at the Presidio, we engaged in nonviolent civil disobedience. We were arrested by the federal police because that was federal land and property.

Spirit: The housing takeovers were very dramatic. Often the federal police tried to block our entrance into the Wherry Housing units, but we always found ways to occupy the homes.

Sister Bernie: We would go out to the Presidio the day before the event and find a house that we could break into during the next day’s protest. Then we would march through the Presidio, enter the vacant house, and unfurl our Religious Witness banner. Then we would stay in the house until the federal police came and arrested us one by one.

We demonstrated in a nonviolent way our determination to prevent this senseless demolition of housing in the light of the massive increase in homelessness in San Francisco. Hundreds of people marched through the Presidio, and religious leaders and homeless people spoke at large events in front of the offices of the Park Service.

Spirit: After taking the houses over, we would also invite the media indoors so they could show the public the great condition of the houses.

Sister Bernie: That was a big part of every one of our actions out there, so the media saw for themselves the good condition of the houses. We wanted to show the public the insanity of tearing down such good houses. Everything at those housing takeovers was well publicized — which enabled us to raise the consciousness of the whole community as to what was really going on out at the Presidio.