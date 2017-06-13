by Janny Castillo

“Where did I go wrong? I lost a friend.

Somewhere along in the bitterness. And

I would have stayed up with you all night

Had I known how to save a life.”

— The Fray

The police report said that my brother’s death was 100 percent his fault. He was 43 when I lost him in April of 2012. The report said that he had broken the law because he was riding a bike irresponsibly while under the influence. He had turned into a moving car and was thrown headfirst into the windshield.

I read that the driver had stopped, called 911 and placed a blanket over my brother. For me, one glaring detail was missing: How fast was the driver going to cause such a catastrophic brain injury?

The results of the police report were disturbing. I had no way to prove it, but I knew there was something ugly about it. My brother was homeless, previously incarcerated, and after a violent attempt on his life at the age of 19, he had suffered from substance abuse and severe mental illness. I believe the system gave him one more kick in the ass for old times sake.

The song, “How to Save A Life” by The Fray, reminds me that I did not do enough to help him. I had failed, as a big sister, to take care of my little brother.

When he was little, it was easy. He was chubby and heavy, but I carried him when Mama told me to, fed him (that was messy), changed him (even messier), and taught him how to walk. Sure, he would fall, but back then, all he needed was a hug and a sucker.

My Dad beamed with pride when Mama presented him with a son. Daughters are OK, but to my father, my brother equaled the continuation of his lineage and HOPE for the future. That’s why he was given the proud name of Mario Castillo, Jr.

We grew up in Richmond on one of those tight, short streets only one car at a time could drive down. Single-story homes were scrunched up together, ten deep on both sides of the street, and walking to the next house felt like walking down the hallway to a spare bedroom.

We knew our neighbors — some of them a little too well. In a world before the Internet or Playstation, for fun, we played for hours in a pocket park in the middle of the block. There was always a bully who picked on the timid kids but we lessened the fear of abuse by becoming absorbed in making creative, individualized tossers for hop scotch and playing Monopoly games that lasted for days.

Our parents used every birthday, holiday, graduation, and new baby to party. The hot Latin beat and stories about Republica Dominicana kept me emotionally connected to a culture I left at the age of two. People came to our house for super-fast Merengue music with splashes of two-step dancing to Dion’s “Runaround Sue” and Tony Orlando’s “Knock Three Times.”

I loved and dreaded dancing with my father. He was very good at leading me but I always found a way to stumble onto his foot. The good days were rich and sustained us through the tough times.

There were Little League baseball games and summer camping trips to Napa County’s Lake Berryessa. We also took long drives to attractions like the Winchester Mystery House where we wandered through a strange old lady’s mansion with stairs that went nowhere and rooms that went on forever.

I remember being mesmerized by a 100-year-old skeleton that lay exposed in a cool, dark crypt beneath one of the many California Missions we toured, and I was changed forever by an unforgettable drive from California to New York. We drove along Route 50, the 3,000-mile highway, in the family station wagon with the fake wood side paneling. On some cold mornings, by the side of the road, we ate breakfast in strange little square containers cereal came in.

My family loved and took care of each other but we did it without using our words. We handled problems with as little effort as possible, which usually meant issues remained unresolved and simmered just below the surface until we could not stand it anymore. Then the dangerous yelling started and hell would break loose.

With my brother, it was different. Past the park, there was an empty lot. My brother and I would squeeze through an opening in the chain-link fence and cross the train tracks into an open field of wild grass and wet marsh. It was these private moments that fused our spirits together and made me fiercely protective of him. We would walk until the real world fell away and all we could see were pieces of the San Francisco skyline and the sun sparkling on the bay. There, my brother and I would contemplate the complexities of our existence and try to come up with reasons why our sister Maria was so damn mean.

Years later, my sister would melt my heart when she defiantly and proudly walked across her graduation stage with a big tummy full of baby. She blew the whole poor teenage mom stereotype out of the water. My sister showed me what real courage was, and her baby grew up to do big things, like manage multiple McDonald’s franchises.

When I was 22, I left home for stupid reasons. I ran all the way to Los Angeles for L.O.V.E. I didn’t know what love was and LA beat me up just to make sure I knew what love wasn’t, but that’s another story for another time.

Back home, my brother had started drinking. He was Mr. Instant Alcoholic. Practically everyone in my family was in denial and could not figure out how to help him. We were dysfunctional before dysfunctional became a thing.

On the phone, my mother would cry, “Jenny, tiene que venir, te necesito, ayudarme con tu hermano.” I need you to come home and help with your brother.

After the birth of my brother, my mother was diagnosed with diabetes. She had a hard time following doctor’s orders so her symptoms quickly got out of control. I would come home from school to find her unconscious on the couch. When I could not wake her, I would call an ambulance, hoping they could save her from falling into a diabetic coma.

Living on the edge, with my mother’s health spiraling out of control, I learned to shut down my emotions and respond to crisis with a disconnected, surreal calm.

My sassy, stubborn Dominican mother never received what she needed from Kaiser, from Dad, from her children. She lived several countries away from her culture and her sisters, and we didn’t know enough to tell her she was really suffering from grief. “Get Mom to stop eating sugar.” That was our failed and only plan.

But my brother’s story cannot be told without Mom. She was his codependent champion. She always forgave him, no matter what he did. And he did some crazy things, like steal Dad’s car again and again for joy rides. Just so you know, all you have to do is saw off a small piece of the steering wheel to take The Club off. Dad found that out one very angry night.

Mom hated it when Dad and my brother fought. She was a master at making me feel guilty for not being there, so I came home from LA with a husband and fresh new emotional baggage.

At the age of 19, my brother fathered a baby girl, a little dark-haired beauty that looked like him. One night, after spending the morning with her and her mom, and walking to a party several blocks from home, he was almost murdered. One of the attackers held a bottle of alcohol to his throat while others beat him. He was in a coma for nine days until the swelling in his brain went down.

I was numb looking down at him in the hospital bed with tubes running everywhere, his head three sizes bigger than it should be and deep purple bruises covering his face. The metallic scent of blood that hung in the air made his injuries seem that much worse.

I had become very good at pushing uncomfortable feelings deep into the blackness of my subconscious. Detached and just a little crazy with phantom pain, I tried to be there for him and my parents, but before the attack, I had been silently falling apart and self-medicating just to get through the abuse at home.

My messed-up, sensitive brother was never the same. He had suffered a traumatic brain injury. He needed quality, long-term mental health care but we didn’t know enough to insist on it. Instead he received a couple of months of rehab to make sure he could pick up a fork and eat by himself, and string words together in halfway coherent sentences.

Over the next two decades, his life resembled a lethal pendulum, swinging between being the best father he could be to his five beautiful children, and the deep despair of prison, drugs and homelessness.

And there was the recurring dream that I was sure was a memory. The one where I walk out the door of my house, stand at the curb and watch my brother get hit by a car. Every five or six years I would anxiously ask my mother, “Mom, did Jr. get hit by a car? Because I remember him being hit by a car.” She would deny it but I could never shake the dream that eventually turned into a premonition.

Over the years, I came every time my frustrated and scared parents called. I came to get the drug dealers out of the house, to stop the fighting, to talk some sense into him, which never worked. One day, in front of my parent’s house, he was so out of his mind he walked right by me and kicked me. I couldn’t tell whether he recognized me or not.

My brother had stretches of clean time which gave us all hope. Unfortunately, most of it happened when he was behind bars. In 2011, after another 18 months in prison, he was released to a San Francisco re-entry program. It seemed to help him more than any other program. He told me the worst thing about the program was his job. He had to clean bathrooms for a fast food restaurant. It was nasty and emotionally degrading, how he described the filth he had to deal with. To this day, I can’t walk into a public bathroom without thinking of my brother.

I also find it hard to drive my car around a person riding a bike. Sometimes I follow along behind them for blocks, at a safe, slow distance until one of us turns.

The last year of my brother’s life was wonderful and devastating. He came to live with me after his time ended in the recovery program. We spent time together like we used to when we were young. All three of my boys were home, so he had family, which always brought out the best in him.

But he would spend hours just sitting, watching TV. I mean long hours, like my eyes would fall out of my head if I watched TV that long. I finally asked him about it. He responded with something profound.

“Inside (meaning prison), that’s all you do is sit in one place. You get used to it.”

And sometimes he scared me, because the medications for his mental illness caused serious side effects. He would wake up screaming from horrific nightmares. He told me once he thought someone was stabbing him.

He did get stabbed once, and he was rushed by helicopter to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek. Another anxious drive to another little brother crisis, another bout with overworked, emotionally detached doctors, another incompetent recovery period, and back to the streets he went.

That fall, my oldest son got my brother involved in the Occupy protest in downtown Oakland. They would man the donation tent and help provide security to a large gathering of peaceful occupiers and homeless people who lived in tents at Frank Ogawa Plaza. I went a couple of times and witnessed the magic of a community living off the grid under the shadow of City Hall.

My son organized an alternative healing event where I gave energy treatments. I was humbled and amazed. People were growing edible plants in wooden boxes and supporting each other in ways that housed people should, but don’t.