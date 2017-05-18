Houseless Activists in Santa Cruz Issue Call to Conscience

by Steve Pleich

Houseless activists in Santa Cruz, in part emboldened by the recent large marches and rallies around the nation in resistance to the policies of the Trump administration, are banding together to organize a major march in support of the houseless residents of the community.

The “Housing for All — No Penalty for Poverty” rally and march is set for May 9 and brings together shelter, housing, rent control and anti-sleeping ban activists across a broad spectrum.

Says organizer Rabbi Philip M. Posner, who spent 39 days in jail in Mississippi in 1961 as part of the civil rights movement, “I view this as a call to conscience for our entire community. A legal place to sleep is a human right. Criminalizing the homeless amounts to penalizing people for being poor.”

Posner and his son Micah plan to sleep out at City Hall after the demonstration in solidarity. They are inviting people with and without homes to bring sleeping bags and join them in the unsanctioned act of sleeping on public property.

The march and rally will begin at the Santa Cruz County Courthouse at 3:30 p.m. and march to the Downtown Post Office, the site of several recent actions protesting cyclone fencing that has been installed around the building, severely restricting the area used every weekend by Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs to feed hundreds of local houseless residents.

Marchers will then proceed to City Hall where activists will address the Santa Cruz City Council. The march and rally is centered on four core demands: (1) an increase in available emergency shelter beds; (2) affordable housing for all; (3) an end to the sleeping/camping ban; and (4) an immediate freeze on rental increases that have worked to drive a wedge between city residents and students.

Organizer and former Santa Cruz City Councilmember Micah Posner said, “While the federal government continues its efforts to eradicate the social safety net, the cost of housing in Santa Cruz continues to rise, creating an unstable situation locally, and leaving many of our poorest residents without homes. Local action to reduce the cost of housing and provide homes for all is long overdue.”

The recent closure of the seasonal AFC Emergency Winter Shelter Program (as reported in the March 2017 issue of Street Spirit) has left many houseless residents without any alternative but to camp out in violation of the local ban on sleeping and camping.