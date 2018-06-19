Hospitals Dump Homeless Patients on the Streets

by Carla Green, Outside in America

Two days before Valentine’s Day, on Feb. 12, 2018, Santiago Tarver collapsed at a homeless women’s center in Skid Row, Los Angeles. He lay on the ground convulsing as staff members called an ambulance, which took Tarver to a public hospital about three miles away.

“I didn’t expect to see him for a couple days,” said Spencer Coats, a medical social worker at the women’s center.

But just a couple of hours later, Tarver, a transgender 28-year-old, was back. Although he was still disoriented from the medication he’d been given, Tarver said the hospital had given him bus tokens and sent him home to his tent to recover amid feces, discarded syringes and trash.

Homelessness is surging in many parts of the United States, rising by more than 20 percent in Los Angeles last year, and hospitals are struggling to shoulder the burden. In some cases, like Tarver’s, advocates complain of what they call “patient dumping” — when homeless patients are discharged not to shelters or temporary housing but to the streets, where it can be impossible to follow a treatment plan and there is a higher likelihood that they’ll fall ill again.

In May 2017, a widely publicized video showed a female patient being dumped from her wheelchair and left lying on the ground at a Washington, D.C., bus stop after being discharged from a university hospital.

An executive at a Baltimore hospital apologized earlier this year after a patient was found on a street in midwinter in only a hospital gown and socks. And a state psychiatric hospital in Nevada was alleged to have bussed hundreds of patients around the country. In Los Angeles’s Skid Row, social workers say they have seen mothers dropped at shelters holding their newborn babies.

Homelessness undoubtedly poses challenges to hospitals: Americans living in poverty are among their most common patients. A 2014 study found that 74 homeless “super users” visited one U.S. emergency room more than 800 times over the course of one year.

A survey at the Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center, where Tarver was treated, found that more than 20 people essentially lived on the hospital grounds.

“Hospitals are being used for meeting basic needs,” said Kalpana Ramiah, director of Essential Hospitals Institute, a hospitals’ association. “I don’t think hospitals see it as a burden — I think they’re looking at what role they can play.”

Even so, because many homeless patients have minimal health insurance, there’s no financial incentive to keep them hospitalized and do the kind of expensive tests more monied patients might undergo.

“The vibe is almost: ‘Let’s get rid of this patient who we’re not making money off of,’” said Coats. “Which isn’t their fault — they have to keep the lights on.”

Tarver was just three pounds when he was born, said his foster mother, Susan Simpson. “I kind of made a deal with God,” Simpson said. “I said, ‘whatever you do, don’t let one die on me. I won’t be able to handle that.’”

Tarver was in and out of the hospital as a baby, fighting to gain weight, and his epilepsy went long misdiagnosed. Doctors put him on a powerful medication that made him practically catatonic at school.