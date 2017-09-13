Hidden Crisis of Homelessness on Tribal Lands

by Lauren Dake

To Jenece Howe, it seemed like an ordinary yard sale. But as she surveyed the items, arrayed on a patch of land on the Native American reservation, she paused. It appeared to her as if the contents of a home had simply been dumped outside. And the elderly women selling the items looked distraught.

Soon Howe, an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation, learned the reason. The woman, and many others, had been evicted from a tribal housing complex.

“It was horrible,” Howe said. “Horrible. Families had lived there for 20-plus years. That was their home. That was their everything.”

Several tribal members estimated that anywhere from 350 to 500 members of the Yakama Nation, a sovereign tribe in Washington state with a vast and beautiful reservation, were displaced from 60 tribal-owned residences last spring.

Some fell behind on rent, others failed drug tests or had overcrowded homes. As many as 18 people lived in one three-bedroom house, according to reports in a local paper. Many of those evicted had nowhere else to go.

While cities such as Los Angeles, Seattle and New York regularly garner headlines over the number of people living on their streets, the ongoing housing emergency on tribal lands has been harder to discern.

Perhaps this is because homelessness on reservations looks different than elsewhere, and often doesn’t mean living outside, according to a study by the federal housing agency. It is more common for people to move in with others, often relatives, crammed into a single home.

A few years ago, as many as 85,000 tribal members across the country were living with friends or relatives, the report showed, and it is four times as likely that Native Americans will inhabit homes that are overcrowded and in need of repairs.

One recent news report noted that a Wyoming tribe with 11,000 members had only 230 homes on its reservation.

“There are plenty of examples where you have housing shortages, you have overcrowding. It’s not exclusive to the northwest,” said Tony Walters, the executive director of the National American Indian Housing Council.

He emphasized that communalism was an important cultural value for many Native Americans, though this did not diminish the scale of the problem. “It’s almost like people don’t think of it, like it’s a given in these communities,” Walters said.

One of the underlying factors is a crushing 30 percent poverty rate, close to double the national rate, according to census data.

“There’s a lot of couch surfing,” Howe said of the Yakama reservation. “A lot of our families will go stay until they wear out their welcome and then go to another family member. It’s not uncommon to have three generations of family in one home.”

A woman named Sarah Headdress, for instance, was recently living in a friend’s four-bedroom house. It had no running water and lacked a hallway floor. The only room with electricity was the living room.

She ticked off those who lived there: “It was a good friend of mine, her kids, her niece, she had three kids, her sister. My boyfriend, oh and Melissa, me, and Jay, my son.”

‘Hectic and hellish’

The Yakama Nation comprises about 31,000 people, and the reservation covers more than one million acres of rivers and rolling hills. The eviction there was initiated by the housing authority, which is separate from the tribal government.

It “wasn’t trying to be mean,” said Delano Saluskin, the vice-chairman of the Yakama Nation tribal council. “It was a conscious decision if these families cannot maintain their rental agreement and maintain the regulations about drug and alcohol, let’s find families that can,” adding that there is a wait list of 1,800 families hoping for tribal housing.