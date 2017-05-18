Hate Man Chose Life on the Streets Until the Very End

by Erin McCormick

He brought his own brand of hate to a city renowned for its 60s-style peace and love. Berkeley’s “Hate Man,” as he was known, lived on the streets, often standing on street corners yelling “I hate you” to passersby — a sort of counter to America’s counterculture icons.

“He called it oppositionality,” said Dan McMullan, a close friend. “His philosophy was that if you were honest about your negative feelings, everything else would just fall into place.”

The Hate Man was also known as Mark Hawthorne, before he rose (in his opinion) from a job as a reporter at the New York Times for nine years, from 1961 to 1970, and began living as a homeless person in Berkeley. His life story, and his death on Sunday, April 2, at age 80, illustrates a fact not unfamiliar to those trying to help the homeless: some people do choose to live on the streets.

Hawthorne’s sister, Prudence, reached by phone in Montana, said she visited him two or three times a year and admired his every move. “We like to say he lived the way he wanted to live,” she said, “and that’s a rare thing.”

Hawthorne served as an intelligence officer for the Air Force in the 1960s, she said, and remembers him dashing out of a movie theatre when he was called to duty during the Cuban missile crisis. Their father worked as a reporter for the Associated Press and her brother Mark followed in his footsteps, working as a metro reporter for the New York Times.

But, she said, he found that he had no time to himself and “decided to change his lifestyle.”

He quit the Times, she said, but shortly after was hit by a car in New York City, spending most of a year in and out of the hospital with a shattered hip. After that, in 1973, he relocated to California.

Numerous newspapers have profiled the Hate Man, who said he spread hate as a way of establishing real communications with people. One year, according to McMullan, a Japanese film crew showed up in Berkeley to do a documentary on him: “Then, once they made the movie, they took him to Japan and he got to tour all around.”

Mark Hawthorne’s nephew, Jesse Hawthorne Ficks, said his uncle served as almost a social worker to those on the streets. “We all know that there is a thin line between love and hate,” he said. “Saying ‘I hate you’ is saying ‘I love you.’”

“I don’t think the Hate Man is trying to counter the culture of peace and love,” he said. “He’s trying to go further — to help the people who fell through the cracks.”