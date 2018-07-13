Advocacy News July 13, 2018

GOP Seeks Massive HUD Budget Cuts

Despite the severe shortage of affordable housing, the GOP is seeking massive new cuts to HUD’s housing programs. Their budget would also result in nearly $6 trillion in catastrophic budget cuts over a decade to our nation’s federal domestic programs, not including the military.

by Lynda Carson

The affordable housing crisis in the Bay Area is raging out of control as greedy landlords, realtors, and developers force people out of their housing in the name of gentrification.

The average rent in Oakland is currently at $2,497 per month, according to Rent Café, ranging from $1,726 for a studio apartment, to $4,214 for a three-bedroom apartment. The homeless population in the Bay Area is suffering greatly due to the lack of public housing, or affordable housing.

According to the latest 2018 figures from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, households with a family of four earning as much as $117,400 annually, reportedly may qualify as a low-income households, and be eligible for some affordable housing programs in the Bay Area.

Based on HUD’s own records, 79 percent of HUD-assisted households have an average annual income below $20,000, with 40 percent of those households having an annual income of only $10,000 to $19,999. Only 20 percent of HUD-assisted households have an annual income of $20,000 or more.

For those who are disabled with a fixed income of less than $12,000 a year and using public transit to get around while residing in a subsidized affordable housing project, it may seem strange to have a neighbor residing in the same building that drives a luxurious Lexus or Mercedes Benz. But that is presently the reality of residing in some of these much-needed affordable housing projects in the Bay Area, because of the destruction and privatization of our public housing.

Meanwhile, the GOP seeks additional massive budget cuts to HUD’s affordable housing programs.

According to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, the House Budget Committee passed a FY 2019 budget resolution that maintains the massive 2017 tax cuts to the rich and wealthy corporations, even as it repeals the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). Their budget would also result in nearly $6 trillion in catastrophic budget cuts over a decade to our nation’s federal domestic programs, not including the military.

Additionally, according to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, a Trump and GOP reorganization proposal to consolidate federal departments including HUD, would cap the Housing Trust Fund (funding for low-income housing projects) at $440 million annually, instead of the expected $3.5 billion annually.

Also, Trump and GOP legislators want to create a so-called Council on Public Assistance, which is to be housed in the newly proposed “Department of Health and Public Welfare.” The Council on Public Assistance would have the authority to create new draconian policies.

The Council on Public Assistance is proposed to include representatives from all federal agencies that administer public benefits, including HUD, Medicaid Services, the Center for Medicare and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

***   ***   ***   ***   ***

A message to the politicians: “Build Affordable Housing.”

 

Tired of Living Blues

by Michael Creedon

Time out, time in;

There’s no breaks in this life I live in.

It keeps me moving but I haven’t got a thing.

What am I living for if not for something?

 

Living hard on the street.

Morning comes down like a wet sheet.

What’s the point of keeping on?

Everything I had is gone.

 

Time in, time out;

Makes me want to scream and shout.

Jeez, if I could just break out —

Give them something to talk about.

I’m tired of living on the street.

Advocacy News July 13, 2018

Resurrection of the Poor People’s Campaign

Rev. Barber told the activists gathered in the nation’s capital that by demonstrating in solidarity with poor people, they had become a link in the long history of people who fought for justice.

Advocacy News July 13, 2018

Hate Crime Laws Needed to Protect the Homeless

As homelessness becomes more visible, people living on the streets are targeted for bullying, assaults, harassment and even murders.

Features July 13, 2018

Life Is A Precious Gift: Mother Teresa’s House in Washington

We will never know how many huge pots of soup Jacob lifted with the sisters into trucks, to take to the homeless in the park. We will never know how many diseased bodies he fed, held and bathed, and the number of tears he dried in the early morning hours.

Advocacy News July 13, 2018

Mother Teresa’s Gift of Love in San Francisco

She took home with her the men who had only a few days left to live and were suffering the most, and tenderly cared for them around the clock. I am certain some of the people I was meeting were angels, whose job was to make certain no soul died alone and unloved.

Features July 13, 2018

My Back Pages: A Song for Miss Kay

She softly sings the soul anthem “Stand By Me.” It is a song for Miss Kay, a song for all of us. Her life, with its music and joy, followed by a downward slide into homelessness and death, tells us something deeper than words about the human condition.

Features July 13, 2018

My Back Pages: Kerry’s Kids, An Undying Dream

Oakland pediatrician Dr. Karen Kruger said, “Kerry’s death was so sudden and seemingly purposeless and shocking that I think there was a need for people that loved her to carry on her memory in a way that she would look down on from her cloud and be happy about.”