Future Blues: Brain Death for Stress Relief

Short Story by Jack Bragen

“In primitive times, people were given injections of a substance called Botox which was a bacterial toxin that would paralyze muscles in the face to give a younger look, devoid of facial expressions. Thank goodness we have evolved beyond such primitive thinking!”

The narrator pauses. A barely discernable “photo” is shown of a woman supposedly from the 21st century. She wore face paint on her lips and had a nose piercing. Her skin was utterly smooth and unblemished.

Totally fake.

“Now we offer advanced treatments to make your mind work far better than Mother Nature intended.”

A picture of a human brain is shown, alive, with the entire top dome of skull absent. It pulses, ever so faintly, in rhythm to its owner’s heartbeat.

“What is the enemy? This is. Your brain is your enemy! You’re doing far too much thinking. You’re too smart. You would be far happier without it.”

I’m getting uncomfortable at this point. Is an overactive mind really ruining my life? The scene switches to an image of two different nondescript people, with electrodes on their foreheads, and next to each is an oversized graphic display.

“Just take a look at the happiness meter connected to these two subjects. The woman on the left is free of burdensome thoughts, and as you can see, she has a bit of a smile on her face. Her happiness meter reads 95 percent. Wow! Now, look at the woman on the right. She thinks a lot. She has odd ideas of being an intellectual or something. Her happiness meter is at a mere 45 percent. This poor woman needs help!

“But there’s more. Look at the number at the bottom of these two screens. It shows the annual income of each. The woman on the left performs at her job with ease and effectiveness, and her annual income is above three point five mega-units. The woman on the right is barely making ends meet, and her annual income is only 25 percent as much.”

Now I’m interested. Could I make more money if I gave up a little bit of brainpower?

“Think about this: In ancient times, affluent people had to poison themselves with combustion products from a tobacco leaf, and they had to drink a massive amount of alcohol. Alcohol is a decay byproduct of fruit, also used at the time for motor fuel. People consumed this poisonous substance because their brains were made overactive by the stressors of society.”

A primitive video is shown of people sitting in a room that had rows of potion bottles. People were inhaling from burning cylinders. They drank mixtures of the potions. They appeared to be enjoying this.

“In today’s climate, due to health concerns, people operate at full brain capacity. And what does this cause? Misery — nothing but misery.”

I say, “Okay, whatever your product is, I’m sold. Order me one.”

The narrator responds, “We anticipated as much. That’s why our vehicle is waiting for you, adjacent to your balcony. We offer free transport to and from, to conveniently receive services.”

“And what is the cost?”

“This is a free service. We gain the respect of the community by helping troubled people get free of mental entanglements — at no cost to you.”

“Really?”

“The transport awaits you. You can go now.”

I step out onto my balcony, and hovering just above it is an air car. I climb in, and it takes me across town to the intersection of Grove and Main. The vehicle lands and I disembark.

As I prepare to walk into the front door of the building, a man runs out with an opened-up head. He is screaming at the top of his lungs, and he starts to run down toward Grove Street.

Two robots catch up with the man, grab him, inject him in the shoulder with something, and bring him back toward the building.

A holographic video projection appears and urges me to step inside the building. “This procedure is painless, safe, and will relieve you of unnecessary suffering due to your mind. Go ahead and step within those doors.”

I try to step inside the building; however, my legs freeze up. I try to peer through the glass door, but can’t see very much because of the dark window tinting.

Two more people exit the building. They walk in a shuffle and their downturned faces are void of expression.

“Can you tell me about this procedure?” I ask one of them.

“Don’t do it,” one warns me.

My anxiety worsens. The holograph keeps telling me to walk inside. But, as if of their own volition, my legs pivot and I start in the other direction.

“You should not miss out on this,” the holograph calls to me. “Our free services are only guaranteed for a limited time. That means you could be stuck for months or even years with full operation of your brain. And no one wants to see that.”

I reply, “Please summon the shuttle to take me back home. I have reconsidered.”

“There is a cancellation charge of a hundred units.”

“I’m good for it. I’d like to go now.”

When I get home, I am able to tweak the settings on my entertainment and information unit so that it will not come on automatically upon my wake-up any more.

Then, I do a data search and find someone out of state who is willing to ship me some of the alcohol potion I’d seen in the video.