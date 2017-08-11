Food Is a Right, Not a Privilege

by Keith McHenry, Food Not Bombs co-founder

San Jose Food Not Bombs plans to continue sharing free meals with the hungry at St. James Park regardless of the City of San Jose’s plan to ban the decades-old practice.

Please consider helping us share food without a permit — punishable as an infraction or maybe even a misdemeanor — at St. James Park in San Jose at 2:00 p.m. on August 6, the 72nd anniversary of America’s nuclear bombing of Hiroshima.

Food Not Bombs has been sharing free vegan meals at the park for more than 15 years, and is just one of many groups that have been sharing meals there with the hungry people of San Jose.

“We believe that it’s a church’s right to be able to feed the poor,” said Pastor Scott Wagers of CHAM Ministries, which has been sharing meals with the hungry in St. James Park for 20 years. “That’s an extension of our religious freedom, and the bottom line is we’ll fight for this.”

Matt Cano, assistant parks and recreation director, in an attempt to justify the ban, told the San Jose Mercury News, “Everybody is really focused on making sure that the daily experience of everybody using the park, whether it’s a resident who lives near there or someone doing business near there, is a great experience. We are trying to reactivate the park, with things like yoga, movies at night, running clubs. We all need great open spaces.”

City Councilman Raul Peralez wrote a letter to homeless advocates attempting to justify San Jose’s plan to ban free meals for hungry and homeless people. Peralez said, “Feeding our homeless must be done in a manner that is consistent and combined with the other wrap-around services that our homeless neighbors need to get back on their feet.”

Councilman Peralez is advancing the failed theory that “street feeding” enables the homeless to stay homeless and that they would have access to recovery programs and jobs if they were unable to get meals on the streets and were forced to eat indoors at “established” programs.

Why are San Jose officials doing this now? Participants in the social networking site Nextdoor generated e-mails to city officials urging them to stop the sharing of meals at St. James Park.

This e-mail campaign might not have reflected the true feelings of many in the community and may have been inspired by the police and business interests. (Nextdoor is largely populated by the type of busybodies who infest neighborhood associations.)

Fortune Magazine reported in July 2014 that “Nextdoor had formed more than 170 partnerships with police departments and agencies, add[ing] new cities at a much faster clip, potentially leading to a new phase of growth for the site.”

“I view Nextdoor as neighborhood watch for the 21st century,” said Lt. Chris Bolton of the Oakland Police Department, who helped pilot his department’s partnership with Nextdoor in April 2014.

So, that’s in part where the impetus for the new policy came from. On July 28, I called the director’s office of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services to find out if churches feeding the hungry at St. James Park would be cited with an infraction or a misdemeanor.

The woman I spoke with at the director’s office explained that the policy of trying to end food sharing in St. James Park was not limited to that park, but would include all city parks.

She claimed it would be a violation of the Santa Clara County’s Environmental Health Department’s food permit policy and had nothing to do with the city, but when asked if the police would be calling the county, she did not think so.

She also explained that the policy was “a work in progress” and that no law against sharing food was in place yet. “Right now it’s just educational. We are directing people to wrap-around services.”

After a few more questions, she said the police might issue tickets related to violation of the Prohibited Articles in Park Municipal Code 13.44.090 that carries a fine of $100 or they might even cite people for an unspecified misdemeanor. “That would be up to the police.”

I asked if she knew where the idea of providing wrap-around services originated. She had no idea and she directed me to Ray Bramson, Director of Housing. I could not reach his office.

Those wrap-around services seem to include Food Not Bombs, since I receive at least one or two calls every few months from hungry people referred to San Jose Food Not Bombs by San Jose Social Services.