Elisa Cooper: On Fire for Justice

by Moni T. Law

When I read the news that Elisa Cooper had passed away, I cried. I felt that I had lost a comrade, a colleague, a fellow advocate on the front lines.

Despite her body suffering from significant pain, the rapid loss of her sight from a degenerative genetic disorder, and struggling financially on less than $400 a month, she came to Berkeley city government meetings and was actively engaged.

I was also sad to see someone die so young — someone who suffered herself, but continued to push forward in her effort to make life better for others. Elisa did not complain about her personal issues, but instead advocated for the inclusion of poor people on a city commission that states that poor people are to be appointed (and have not been included to date).

Elisa wrote recently to Berkeley City Councilmembers to suggest that they not “tweet” or post on Facebook during council meetings. She suggested that they have staff post such updates to ensure the community felt that they were being heard during the meetings.

Elisa Cooper was a big fan of transparency and an interactive democratic government. She was one of the rare people who thoroughly examined the issues, researched the history of a policy and practice, and referenced and attached multiple articles on the issues at hand.

Elisa was smart, tenacious and persistent. She usually had a book or two in her hand, and a couple of notepads of information. I enjoyed having someone smart like her on my team.

Berkeley is fortunate to have a number of well-educated advocates. Elisa Cooper took it to another level. She reminded me of Elizabeth Warren who persisted in the Senate after being told to sit down, or the spirit of Fannie Lou Hamer who would tell you that she was “sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

One local resident commented on Berkeleyside’s report on her death, complimenting her presentations as thorough, but suggesting that she died an untimely death because of her supposed “anger.” I wrote back that if he knew Elisa Cooper, he would know that she was not a negative or angry person.

We often laughed together at dozens of meetings. Elisa had a sweet and quiet disposition. Her disposition simply changed when she was on fire for justice. We exchanged copies of our emails to council, and collaborated and consulted on the strategy on issues before the Zoning Adjustments Board (ZAB), Planning Commission and City Council.

When she approached the podium during council meetings, she was passionate and might express a righteous anger about injustice. Elisa spoke boldly on issues that she cared about. I was always impressed and relieved that we still have a few citizens who speak up for unpopular positions, and for marginalized communities.

She was one of the few white people who spoke forcefully and eloquently on issues impacting Black people. Also, although not homeless, she advocated for the homeless and even participated sleeping outside in overnight vigils in support of our houseless neighbors.

Only weeks before her untimely death, she wrote to the Zoning Adjustments Board to push for the “Extremely Low Income” category in the affordable housing mix in South Berkeley. She pointed to the disproportionate impacts of redlining (racial discrimination in housing and loans).

She wrote, “No consideration has been given as to how the historic effects of redlining means that speculation on the Adeline Corridor disproportionately effects black homeowners. Property scams are an ongoing issue in South Berkeley.”

Based on Elisa’s compassionate heart, personal experiences, and brilliant intellect, I recommended her as an addition to a countywide committee formed by the Dellums Institute for Social Justice. She provided valuable input to preserve affordable housing, and to protect the few Black tenants and property owners remaining in Berkeley. Elisa contributed concrete information, and data-based solutions.

Only days before she died peacefully at home in her sleep in late June, she attended a long and contentious Berkeley City Council meeting. As a fellow alum at UC Berkeley, I feel that my university and city owe a debt of gratitude for the contributions made by Elisa Cooper to making our city the best possible town for everyone.

I am thankful for her voice, and I pledge to continue to raise the concerns that she presented. Rest in Peace, sister Elisa Cooper. You are missed, but never forgotten.

