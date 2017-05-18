Defying the Men in White

Short Story by Jack Bragen

When I was twelve, my father, bless him, had said, “In the old days, one associated men in white outfits as being house painters. Now all of that is different. Men in white are feared.

“If you say something you’re not supposed to say, if you do something you’re not supposed to do, the men in white will come and take you away. You will never be heard from again. God knows what happens to you after they take you away. Son, I did not make this world, and I wish it were different. Be careful.”

My father had then resumed playing video games on his wireless unit, an activity that was permitted. Reading a book was not. In my dreams, I had seen my father reading a book — reading numerous books, sometimes reading them to me. God, I wish he had been able to do that.

When I asked my father again about the men in white, he would never acknowledge my questions.

But I saw them. One day they came to take away my sister. My father showed no signs of grief — outwardly, that is. But I knew that this killed him.

I knew that if I hadn’t been around to be taken care of, he would have gladly slain as many of the men in white as he could, to take vengeance. I remember seeing dad glance toward a fireplace poker — I am guessing it would have been his weapon. However, he stuck around, for me.

When I was eighteen, Dad became ill. He had pneumonia and had been in the hospital for more than the three-day limit. They came for him. One of them muttered, “Too expensive to take care of…”

I knew that I was not permitted to cry. I was to acknowledge that my father’s illness was too much of a drain on the economy. I looked in the eyes of one of the men in white who had just taken my father. I did not hate him; there was no one there to hate.

From the unspoken rules: You do not read books; use of too much paper is bad for the environment, and a source of waste in the economy. You do not think too much, thinking too much is silly, and if you get too silly, the men in white will take you away.

What a twisted world we had created. Where had all of this come from?

Now I was eighteen and my father was gone. I would be expected to find work. I sent an electronic job application to a number of places that I had looked up. Rental on Dad’s nice housing unit was a lot. I might be forced to live in a micro-cube if my future job didn’t pay enough. I did not relish the thought.

I looked at myself in the mirror. I had inherited my father’s good physique, and I appeared formidable. I walked around the housing unit. It was 900 square feet and had three bedrooms. One of them had once been my sister’s, and one had been that of my father. This was a large and expensive unit. If only I could stay!

From the unspoken rules: You cannot live with roommates. Roommates increase promiscuity. Promiscuity is fun. Having fun other than with video games is silly. Being silly is not allowed — the men in white will be summoned.

On my tablet, I sifted through a number of possible jobs. One of them was that of parking lot cleanup. It involved driving a parking lot cleaner truck through parking lots, and doing this between midnight and 7 a.m. The pay seemed out of proportion. However, I thought I should check it out, so I sent a message. “Can you tell me more about this job?”

Within minutes, a reply showed up. “You are hired. You start tonight. My driver will pick you up at eleven.”

The unspoken rules: You do not turn down a job offer…

My timepiece read 10:59 when I heard a knock at the front door. I had dressed in work clothes, and I went directly to the front and opened the door without bothering to turn on the porch monitor.

A man who couldn’t have been more than twenty, in black jeans and a tank top, with a wispy moustache and a scar across the forehead, as well as incomprehensible tattoos on his arms, stood before me. “Ready to work?” he asked.

“I am,” I replied. “Should I follow you to your truck or something?”

“Don’t worry. This job is really a breeze.” He paused. “By the way, I’m Rick.”

“I’m Jim,” I said.

I followed him to a parking lot sweeper truck. A regular car was behind it, and I assumed it was that of another employee.

Rick gave me a key to the truck.

“There’s nothing to it. The truck drives itself; it is fully programmed. You’re in it to push the stop button if there is ever a problem. Have a good shift, and see you in the morning. The truck will take you to our warehouse where you will get your pay.” He started in the direction of the car, but then turned abruptly. “Don’t fall asleep.” And he winked at me.

I wondered at my great fortune in finding a good-paying job in which I was expected to do nothing but sit there.

I got into the vehicle. From the dashboard, an automated voice said, “Press the Start button to begin.”

I pressed the start button and looked for a seatbelt. The truck started up, pulled onto the main part of the street, and cruised along at a safe and sane automated speed.

I noticed there was quite a bright lamp shining above me and I reached instinctively to shut it off. From on top of the sun visor, an object fell, and gently thudded on the top of my head before landing on my lap.