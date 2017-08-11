Chemical Mind Control in the Society of the Future

Short Story by Jack Bragen

My body ached after three solid hours of sitting in group, where I attended West Street Outpatient. Lunch was brought in and it tended to put almost everyone to sleep.

I grabbed my lunch and told staff I would eat my lunch outside. The counselor of the day, Geoff, a heavy-set, middle-aged, blonde-haired man who wore his baggy, khaki-colored pants high on his waist, begrudgingly conceded that it wasn’t against the rules to do so.

I sat in my hiding place, beneath a stairwell and behind a giant fern. The two-story building had a lot of ornamental gardening, and even a fishpond with koi.

I was well within earshot of the wooden deck frequented by staff, and I had surreptitiously overheard a number of their conversations.

A woman said, “This is the perfect additive for managing mentally ill patients, the more alert ones that would otherwise create problems.”

“Is it a hypnotic? Because we’re already giving them hypnotics.” Brad, who was head of staff, had a detectable wobbliness in his voice. Was it too much caffeine, or did I detect sexual tension?

“Let me ask you this. Do you give it to them in their water supply? Or how is it administered?” The woman I overheard, presumably a drug sales rep, spoke just so, her voice seductive as much as it could be while maintaining the pretense that it was a normal conversational tone.

“We give it to them in their desserts,” Brad said.

“And it works?”

“It makes them very suggestible, pliable, and malleable.”

“But are there one or two smartasses?”

“There always are.”

The two shared a giggle. Brad’s giggle was nerdy, and he was becoming flustered. Brad had no chance of dating the drug rep, and it was equally obvious that a sale was to be made.

“Yes, always.”

There was a pause. Then the sales representative said, “What I’ve got will put a damper on those smart ones who create most of the stickier problems.”

“Of course we know they’re not actually people.”

“We are on the same page.” She paused and added, “This is absorbed via the skin, and there is an antidote. The practitioner coats the skin of their hand with the antidote and then hands one of these pens to the mental health client. As soon as the client holds the pen, which has our stuff permanently embedded in the plastic, they will absorb the substance. This is a neurotoxin that takes effect over a period of weeks, and it will take the edge off their intelligence.”

“Then this formula, or whatever, was mixed in with the plastic when the plastic was cast?”

She must have nodded her head. “We manufacture this in San Jose, and we’ve been awarded about a dozen patents for this product alone. If you want to think about it, we offer a full line of other products.”

“What price are we looking at?”

“About fifteen, give or take.”

“Come inside to my office and we’ll do the paperwork.”

“Thank you for your business.”

I walked away as quickly and quietly as I could, and got to the “smoking permitted” area. I realized that I kept a pen in my pocket, unusual for a mental health consumer, but that was my habit. I was in a state of shock, and I was uncertain as to what I would do next.

I sat on the bench thinking, while pretending to be doing stuff with my smartphone. I looked up, and I saw a woman who could have been the drug rep I’d overheard walking toward her sleek black Mercedes.

She glanced at me over her shoulder and had a giant grin that revealed perfect teeth, on a perfect face, atop a perfect figure adorned by a perfect blue, short, business dress.

I got in my car and left the premises, not knowing what else to do. I drove home, and in the process nearly got into a wreck when a driver in the lane next to me abruptly cut in front of my car, and, for no apparent reason, slammed on his brakes.

I got home, closed all the mini blinds, shut off all the lights, and, not knowing how else to deal with my predicament, I took medication.

The phone rang, and it was a call from the treatment center. I did not pick it up.

***