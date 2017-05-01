Berkeley Activists Created a Park That Still Lives Today

by Lydia Gans

On April 23, friends and neighbors of People’s Park will celebrate its 48th birthday. People’s Park, a 2.8-acre green space south of the University of California campus in Berkeley, was created in 1969 after massive protests to preserve the land as a park for the people of the community.

For nearly a half-century, the community has continued to maintain the park in spite of periodic confrontations with the University of California. The latest threat to the park — the announcement that UC officials are considering building student housing on the land — will not go unchallenged.

On March 11, the latest challenge to People’s Park landed on the front page of the San Francisco Chronicle. Carol Christ, UC interim vice chancellor and provost on a committee to produce needed student housing, described People’s Park in a landowner’s overly possessive terms.

“We own the land, but we’re essentially running a daytime homeless shelter in the park,” Christ said.

There’s no question that housing is needed in Berkeley, but so is open space, accessible places where people can sit peacefully and enjoy the fresh air or socialize with others in their neighborhood. That’s why we have dozens of parks all over Berkeley in different neighborhoods, reflecting the various interests or needs of the people in the community.

People’s Park serves a very diverse community. On a good day, there are groups of people in conversation, or gathered for a Food Not Bombs vegetarian meal or a Catholic Worker Sunday breakfast. There may be a basketball game going on, or someone tossing a ball to a dog on the lawn or practicing gymnastics.

Some park users play chess or board games while others are quietly reading, listening to music or checking their electronic devices. There are young people and others who are frail and elderly. There is a core of people who have been active in the park since its inception. But whether they are housed or homeless, they are not in the park looking for a “daytime shelter,” as Christ claimed.

The park has a history worth recalling. In 1968, the University of California used eminent domain to evict the residents and demolish all the houses on the block. The demolition was seen by many as UC’s attempt to suppress the flourishing and rebellious counterculture on the southside. There was talk about building student housing, but nothing happened.

For a year the empty lot was an eyesore, muddy and strewn with garbage. In April 1969, activists put out a call for people to help create a park. Hundreds came and cleared the ground, planted flowers and trees, and built a children’s playground. They created a park — a People’s Park — that still lives today.

U.C. officials met briefly with park supporters, promising to communicate with them before acting, but it was an empty promise. Thursday, May 15, 1969, was marked by a violent police raid and became known as Bloody Thursday.