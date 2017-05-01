Beautiful Murals Express the Soul of Humanity

by Sally Hindman

“We turn outward, attracted by the beauty we see in created things without realizing that they are only a reflection of the real beauty. And the real beauty is within us.” — Father Ernesto Cardenal

When Father Ernesto Cardenal, a Catholic priest, poet and theologian, became the Minister of Culture of Nicaragua in the idealistic years of the Sandinista government, the creation of public murals was one of the highest priorities he brought to his new role, as someone deeply committed to “liberating art” — art that facilitated making the voices of people heard.

Murals, for Cardenal, were a vehicle for making the voices of people heard and a means of exploring solutions to problems faced by neighborhoods and communities. They expressed the soul of humanity. Thus, the wonder of visiting Nicaragua during the Sandinista years was the amazing richness of the public art being created by its empowered and very hope-filled people. Colorful, rich murals abounded!

Similarly, the revolutionary idealism and creative spirit of the Black Panther movement was expressed in the work of Panther Minister of Culture Emory Douglas who, only blocks from Youth Spirit Artworks’ present-day studio in Berkeley, gave voice to the African American community, printing dozens of artworks “of the people, for the people,” and disturbing the peace by highlighting images of black power and lifting up the police brutality experienced by so many.

Idealistic Spirit

The murals created through the leadership of Youth Spirit Artworks’ young artists in the last eight years carry that revolutionary and idealistic spirit. Our murals capture the deep concerns and the untold stories of the community in which we are embedded and they express the views and cherished values of youth, most born and raised in South and West Berkeley.

It’s not surprising that for their first mural, in the summer of 2009, on the Bay Records Building at Ellis and Alcatraz, the young artists engaged in Youth Spirit’s “Music on Our Minds” mural, led by senior artists Edythe Boone, Jose Gonzalez and David Stern Gottfried, with 23 young painters actively participating, chose to celebrate the social and musical leaders of our Berkeley neighborhood.

This first mural portrayed historic musicians from Billie Holiday to Jimi Hendrix, but also lifted up local heroes such as Richie Smith, South Berkeley’s “mayor,” as a central figure holding a drum, and Johnny Tolbert, the longtime leader of South Berkeley’s amazingly expressive rhythm and blues band “The Theng.”

Youth wanted to lift up these leaders who were the weft and weave that made up the fabric of our neighborhood. They also were honoring and respecting the legacy of Bay Records, which had been in the neighborhood for 50 years, and yet was facing imminent closure.

As artist Francisco Letelier describes one of his values in mural painting in a September 2016 article in Inequality.org, Youth Spirit Artworks artists seek to uncover the narrative of what isn’t being expressed by the mainstream media in their murals.

In this way, when they worked with senior artist Pancho Pescador in the summer of 2013 following the Trayvon Martin verdict, despite the deluge of media coverage of the exploited face of this murdered youth and its impact on their spirit, they chose not to paint a mural depicting Trayvon Martin, but instead to go deeper — far deeper, to the source of life itself — with the content of their mural. They painted “Agua Es Vida,” (Water is Life), expressing their belief in preserving the living water, the fundamental element that protects and nurtures us all.

At the time the court decision about Trayvon Martin came down, the whole country was galvanized over the tragic death of this youth. The youth felt that, in a way, it would be exploitive of the pain he had experienced if they just repeated how the media was portraying him. Instead, they tried to convey what is most important through their mural, and cut through commercial news bites and said, “This is what we care about.”

When YSA artists sought to express their vision of black beauty and power, they turned to the image of singer Lauryn Hill, a member of the Fugees who became a solo artist and released “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” They painted her face and hair in a temporary mural in 2014 to cover graffiti on the Gina Beauty Shop building at Alcatraz and Adeline in South Berkeley.

However, when they were funded to do a more elaborate mural for the site, as part of the Bay Area Mural Festival in the fall of 2016, led by senior artist Angel Jesus Perez, YSA artist Deven Amarah recreated Lauryn Hill, deepening the tone of her skin and giving her even more strength and self-confidence in the characterization. Their powerful image of Lauryn Hill communicated what they consider beautiful in their innate being.

Similarly, in their “Visions of Mother Nature Tile Mural and Bench,” a project honoring 101-year-old homeless activist Frances Townes, YSA young artists, led by senior artist Wesley Wright, expressed the loving Spirit of a genderless “mother nature,” the loving mother that wraps her/his/their arms around each of us in embrace of all we are and the whole world’s creatures. Youth artists created tile fish, birds, planets, moons and other imagery for this mural.

Mural Art and Liberation

The murals that young artists have created in Berkeley in working with Youth Spirit Artworks are a deep expression of our humanity and spirit. The youth are interpreting key issues and expressing their deepest feelings and thoughts through public art. For one moment in time, it’s a way of expressing something deeply felt that wants to come out.

These murals have been deeply empowering to our youth because they’re a really important way of making their voices heard. It enables them to be prophets in the community by expressing their feelings about gentrification and displacement, and their deep community concerns about issues like public health and social justice. The murals are a creative way of putting their stamp on something — a public art form that enables them to communicate their deepest messages to the world.

I think that art is a mystical expression of the spirit, and of God. In that way, murals are a deep expression of spirit. They are people’s artistic interpretations of their most meaningful experiences.