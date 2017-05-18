Art Saved My Life

by Mary Stackiewicz

My mom died when I was 11. I had a choice to go down a road good or bad. I made a choice for my future good! I moved to Oakland with my aunt in July 2004.

Now in Oakland, surrounded by violence, hatred, and drugs, I needed to find a way to stay off the streets, so I started drawing Manga and Anime style. Marmalade Bay and Air Gear are the first Animes I was introduced to!

A sun worth of passion sparked in me my new life. It had meaning with the loss of my mom. I gained a new self. I started drawing a year after my move. I wanted to escape from my grief later in high school.

I was taught how to paint — colors became my best friend. My eyes opened in fashion class. It opened up my eyes to the multi-canvas world. I could use anything as a canvas, and I would. Later, being taught to spray paint, I found I was good at this, too. But, not great.

Now, I will pursue my goals, and one day I will be Great.

Art Saved My Life.

Money Smart

by Kal SB

They say the poorer the people, often the more generous.

It takes need, often, to learn Generosity.

Homeless man on the curb, beside my old car,

at the entrance to the freeway.

Wealthy man pulls up next to my old car, in a Mercedes.

Windows down. He scoffs to his friend:

“I can’t give my money away to EVERY homeless man I see.

I wouldn’t have this car, if I did!

You don’t get to where I am,

THROWING your money away like that.”

… Sounds just like my dad.

“I wouldn’t be able to keep this car,

If I gave all my money away willy-nilly.

I’d have to see it,” he adds, grinning complacently into the distance.

… But really, would that be

SUCH a HORRIBLE thing? I wonder to myself.

“You gotta be RESPONSIBLE, and put YOURSELF and YOUR

family FIRST,” he asserts, driving on by as the light turns.

I shake my head as he disappears.

Okay, Rugged Individualist Capitalist, with your TIGHT Tribal

mentality … So much for the Larger family of HUMANKIND.

I hand the homeless man a $20,

and then let off on my car’s ancient groaning brakes,

As he thanks me sincerely, tears in his eyes.

I nod. I feel his struggle.

And besides, I need to cut back on my weekly booze buying anyway.

My healthy loss, for his survival Gain.

Hurricane Katrina

by Brandon Harris

people lost homes like that. A lot of kids were lost. Grandmas and stuff. I don’t know how many houses torn down, I need to read all about that. I see people lost their life over that. I care about them.

People’s homes destroyed. How many died? How many alive? I don’t know. How many kids? How many adults? I listened to Jamie Foxx’s music. I see people’s kids in the music video. People hungry, help people. They need food over there. Me trying to help.

A Thou

by Will Vaughan

Broke cause hope is my only bank. Moms works 2 jobs and the cash flow is nothing but a ripple in a puddle. Broke cause my kin always fiends for their fix. Just broke.

Creatures of Flight

by Birdwatcher

The trees are beautiful. I want to take a walk. The birds pass from above and sit to watch. How many things have they seen? From their view… anything. I want to ask them things.

I saw a seagull take out a drowning pigeon from the ocean waves once .. Not sure if he was saving him or picking out his meal. Could have mistaken him for a fish I guess …

Anyway, the pigeon was fine.

My Power

by Miyu Shindo

My power is to change what is around me. It’s determined by whether or not I can reach into Every chest of Every person I encounter. I can grasp their souls and Leave a Little Piece of Me. Some sort of Indescribable Magic. Some sort of Change. Some sort of Compassion. The ability to Understand ME, depending on the situation. For them to hear me and Listen to what I am Truly meaning, not what They want to hear.

I want my Art to do this. I want Who I Am as a person and what I do day to day to do this as well … I want to inspire Everyone I meet Every day, no matter What our differences. I want to bring out passion and wonder and inspiration in Everyone’s hearts, and in doing so it will Reflect and Inspire ME, too.

Sunshine

by Will Vaughan

The sky is gray. Clouds surround me and my mind. Splashes of water in every footstep I take. Muddy Waters is the only artist in my playlist. Rain is the only person who speaks, the only thing I see, the only thing that be. Thank god for my nickname sunshine.

Rent Attention

by Incognito

Lies, Lies, Lies.

Masks, Masks, Masks.

The truth’s right under your nose.

It’s not about what’s hidden.

It’s not about what’s disguised.

It’s about you. YOU don’t know.

think

by emeka

Once, the moon shone within my

vision lies, insidious there was a mood

perceived blankly within my stare, and I’d learn

to glare in a way that brings me and level I

do not dwell, I live within a monsoon I call a

midnoons stare.

The Colors Of Our Flag

by Randall Longton

First, RED, the Color of the blood that Spills,

And Flows like a river thru the mountains and hills.

You can’t erase the Truth with a handful of pills,

Since everything we see, we seem to Kill.

The Constitution may as well be a Will,

To give up all your rights,

And we’ll send you a Bill,

for a debt so huge it’s unpaid Still!

Lookin’ at my city from the window sill,

People out of work cuz they closed the Mill.

It was a big Red building used to fly The Flag,

“U.S.A!!” I’m not inclined to brag,

because most of our history is a total drag!

Angry and Red, the First color of the Flag.

********

WHITE, That’s the next color most grand —

Unless you’re Black or Brown or weren’t born a Man.

Military, Industrial, That’s the plan. Complex?

Not really, if you understand

The Power Structure, as it Rapes the land.

Controlling the media with a silent hand,

“Tonite, White Police kill another black man!”

People get mad when the story ran,

on the 6 o’clock news, But it’s all a sham.

Put that officer on the stand!

But it ain’t no fight, Cuz the jury’s all White,

They hang on tight,

to immoral values they believe are right.

They still have a home, a place to sleep at night —

totally oblivious to the Homeless plight,

As they salute the flag with its stripes of White.

********

I’m almost thru, all that’s left is BLUE.

The color of the flag we can most relate to!

Cuz that’s how we feel when the day is thru —

Want to change the world, don’t know what to do.

People come together, Is what we need to do,

cuz you’re a lot like me,

And I’m JUST like You.

Everybody knows what we’ve been thru!

Blue is the color of The Junkie’s Vein,

nodding out in a box in the pourin’ rain,

Underneath the overpass tryin’ to numb the pain

Of a lifetime of struggle from the Ghetto to ‘Nam,

and he never talks about the things that went on.

A patriotic addict who served with pride,

back home and homeless, contemplatin’ suicide.

But he knows he can’t do it,

even though he gets blue,

As he stands with a sign

Watchin’ cars drive thru.

********

THESE are the COLORS of our FLAG.

It’s a LOT of people in Body Bags.

That’s why some might be inclined,

To take a knee and Reflect,

Instead of following Blind.

INCREASE THE PEACE!!!