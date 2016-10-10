Urgent Campaign to Save Street Spirit

by Jess Clarke

The American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) has announced that after 22 years of sponsorship, they will cease funding the operations of Street Spirit as of December 31, 2016.

Terry Messman, founding editor of Street Spirit, said, “The news came as a complete shock to all of us, especially since Street Spirit had just completed our most successful year ever, with an amazing outpouring of good writers, and our participation in some highly meaningful solidarity campaigns with activist groups. Also, the AFSC had just funded a $15,000 evaluation and planning process to guide the paper for the next 3-5 years.

“So it came completely out of the blue. We were given absolutely no advance warning that they were planning to shut down the program due to AFSC’s budget shortages. I was stunned to realize that more than 100 disabled, elderly and homeless vendors would lose their livelihood. And all the dozens of writers who have done such dedicated work for Street Spirit would be silenced, and all the activist groups we stand in solidarity with would lose their major media outlet.”

Messman said he was still grateful that the AFSC had generously funded Street Spirit for the past 22 years, and made 20,000 copies of the paper available for free for homeless vendors every month for over two decades. “AFSC has done a tremendous amount of good during that period,” he said, “and I have been treated fairly as an AFSC staff. I have no complaints for myself.”

But, he said, “The sudden abandonment of all the extremely poor vendors who depend on Street Spirit will cause terrible damage. And this casts aside all the writers and community activists who have given so much of their time and energy and devotion to Street Spirit and AFSC over the years.”

AFSC’s announcement of the rationale for shutting down the program was terse. The AFSC West Regional Executive Committee, facing serious budget shortfalls across the organization, determined that the AFSC will no longer prioritize this poverty and homeless program and that it will “lay down” Street Spirit as of December 31, 2016, and stop funding it.

AFSC’s farm worker program in Stockton and its American Indian program in Seattle will be terminated next year. All three of the terminated programs serve impoverished people from oppressed and marginalized communities.

The Editorial Advisory Board of Street Spirit responded with a resounding and unanimous “NO WAY” to this decision and began planning to continue publishing Street Spirit as an independent voice of “Justice News and Homeless Blues.”

AFSC has agreed to allow the paper to go independent. The Editorial Board has decided to launch a “Save Our Street Spirit Campaign” to raise the resources needed to keep the paper alive.

Jennifer Friedenbach, executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness, the publisher of San Francisco’s Street Sheet said, “Street Spirit is essential in ensuring truthful, hard-hitting coverage that reflects the daily reality of the Bay’s poorest residents. The paper has played an essential role in ensuring East Bay residents are educated on poverty issues, and more importantly activated to forge solutions. The beautiful thing about the paper is that it not only does all that, but directly transfers hard cash into the hands of people who have no access to the traditional job market.”

Street Sheet Editor Sam Lew echoes that last point, saying, “Street Spirit is invaluable means of employment for more than 100 homeless and low-income people who depend on the newspaper as a key source of income.”

JC Orton, the vendor coordinator who actually delivers the Street Spirit newspapers to the vendors on the streets, pointed out, “The economic benefit of newspaper sales alone is over $250,000 in the pockets of some of the poorest people in the Bay Area.” In effect, every dollar that is contributed upstream results in two to three times more financial impact at the street level.

So, the most immediate and tragic impact of losing the paper would hit the community least able to absorb the blow — an all too familiar story. But the loss of the paper would have an incalculable impact on many other issues as well.

Advocacy and Education

The investigative reporting, education, coalition building, and movement mobilization work of the Street Spirit has shaped public awareness and public policy on the most vital issues facing low-income and homeless people. Street Spirit has been a key voice in the battles to stop the criminalization of homelessness in San Francisco, Berkeley, Santa Cruz and Oakland.

“I’m baffled by the AFSC’s decision not to fund Street Spirit, because it has been so effective.” said Carol Denney, one of Street Spirit’s Editorial Advisory Board members. As a writer, musician and community activist in Berkeley for decades, Denney has extensive first-hand knowledge of Berkeley politics.

She said, “Street Spirit articles have been used in commission meetings, seminars, and national workshops to educate people about policy, especially as it relates to principle or the way things really play out for people on the street. But it’s more than that. People who have a chance to tell their own stories are transformed by the opportunity itself. I’ve seen this happen, and it’s compelling. It’s unforgettable.”

Other social justice advocates also reacted with shock and dismay at the idea of losing one of the area’s most important platforms bringing issues of poverty and homelessness to the public. A sentiment commonly expressed by those that know the paper’s long history and parentage is “No way Street Spirit can be shut down.”

‘A Damn Shame’ if It Ceases to Exist

“No way AFSC can’t afford Street Spirit,” said Paul Boden, Executive and Organizing Director of the Western Regional Advocacy Project (WRAP). “For American Friends Service Committee to allow this vital resource to cease to exist is a damn shame. I can only hope AFSC will look deep in its heart and decide that the massive positive impact Street Spirit has achieved with such a small budget is worthy of their continued support.”

Boden points out that Street Spirit’s influence spreads far wider than just the Bay Area. “The artwork, writing and investigative journalism in the Street Spirit is second to none when it comes to the voices, issues and lives of poor and homeless people in the Bay Area and beyond. Homeless street papers across the country look up to and work hard to reach the quality and integrity of Street Spirit.”

Furthermore, Boden said, there couldn’t be a worse time to cut back on programs advocating for the rights of homeless people. “As we all know, gentrification and criminalization continue to grow under America’s neo-liberal economic and social policies. Street Spirit is needed today more then ever!”

Daniel McMullan, a longtime advocate for homeless and disabled people, and a City Commissioner on Berkeley’s Human Welfare Commission, said, “When I heard about Street Spirit losing its funding, I was devastated. This was the last real paper that wasn’t completely suborned by big media or destroyed and pulled under by the tides of indifference and pure sabotage. Free speech is dying and free speech in print has been the biggest enemy of fascism the world has known.

“But even beyond that, Street Spirit had the double edge of telling truth to power and empowering marginalized writers, homeless and poor street vendors and the reader who might be hearing the other side of the story for the first time ever. I, for one, am not willing to let this happen without a fight.”

Tremendous Admiration for Street Spirit

Peter Marin, the founder of the Committee for Social Justice in Santa Barbara, is a prolific journalist, former university journalism professor and the author of the book Freedom and Its Discontents. Marin wrote one of the most highly influential articles ever published about the national struggle over homelessness and human rights. His seminal essay, “Helping and Hating the Homeless: The Struggle at the Margins of America,” published in Harper’s Magazine, was passed around homeless advocacy circles all over the country. He has worked with and written for Street Spirit for nearly 20 years.

Marin said, “I have tremendous admiration for Terry Messman and Street Spirit, and I know the homeless up and down this coast, and their advocates, are indebted to him and the AFSC. As for the work Terry does, and what Street Spirit achieves, there’s nothing like it anywhere I know. It is something of a miracle it’s kept alive this long, and an immense irreplaceable loss if it must come to an end.”

Marin has spent over 30 years defending the civil rights of homeless people in Santa Barbara, organizing lawyers for their legal defense, and creating essential lifeline services for them. Fighting those struggles for human rights is how he first became involved with Street Spirit.

“I think Terry Messman and his paper, Street Spirit, have for decades been essential to, and at the very heart of, the fight in this country for homeless services and rights and justice,” Marin said.

“I know of no-one in the community of advocates who has sacrificed as much as Terry and his wife have for the ongoing struggle for those on the margins to be recognized as the democratic equals of those with power and money.

“Perhaps most important of all, Street Spirit has given the homeless a voice, an arena for speech, not only or even mainly for complaint, but for the celebration of all that remains beautiful and significant and perhaps even holy among those who struggle to survive among us and whose lives otherwise go unseen and voices unheard.”

Marin said that Street Spirit also has given a voice and a home to the writers and advocates who work so hard to defend the rights of the poor — and whose deeply important work is ignored by the government and corporate media.

Marin said, “Terry has also provided something of absolute importance to those who advocate for the marginal and the poorest of the poor; he has created a home for them too, has created a web of connection and a source of information without which many of us, who operate in certain kinds of isolation and without much sense of community, would lose much of our senses of hope and endurance.

“What Terry has done, which may not be recognizable at very first glance, is this: he has understood precisely what is missing at the failing heart of this culture, and he has spent his life in trying to provide it.”

Amir Soltani, a human rights advocate and film director who fought the closure last month of a West Oakland recycling center, said that the losses of Street Spirit and the recycling center in the same month are a double tragedy for the poorest Oakland residents.

“In both cases, we were creating jobs, employment, income and a sense of community,” he said. “I don’t think we can surrender or sacrifice all this if the recycling center goes down or if your funding dries up.”

Street Spirit worked in close collaboration with the activists and film-makers who created the PBS documentary Dogtown Redemption to save the jobs of hundreds of poor and homeless shopping cart recyclers.