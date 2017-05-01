Poetry April 30, 2017

An Eternal Home Outside of Time

In Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen, the love of a friend melts a captive boy’s frozen heart and sets him free. The Snow Queen tells him that if he is able to put together some pieces of frozen ice to spell the word Eternity, he will be set free.

by Joan Clair

A friend of mine, a soul sister, always sends me a box of gifts for Christmas, gifts which always meet my needs and are, generally, very practical, like soap and socks. This Christmas in 2016, she went totally beyond herself into the psychic and spirtual realms.

A few weeks before receiving the box, I remembered a poem I wrote at the age of 15. I had never shared it with anyone, even my closest friends, at the time I wrote it. It goes as follows:

Icehouse

If you lived in a house frozen in ice:

a chalk mouse, a frozen dog,

and furniture, white flowers of idleness,

in the frozen pond of the living room?

One of the gifts in the box sent by my friend this year was the fairy tale, The Snow Queen, by Hans Christian Andersen. In this story, a little boy named Kai becomes separated from his best friend and becomes a prisoner in the castle of the Snow Queen. Everything in the castle is frozen in ice, and Kai’s heart becomes frozen as well.

The Snow Queen tells Kai that if he is able to put together some pieces of frozen ice on the floor of the castle to spell the word Eternity, he will be set free. He is finally able to do this after his friend finds him, and he feels her love melting his frozen heart.

I am now 75 years old, 60 years after I wrote that poem to which I had no answer or escape route at the time. The answer was and is outside of time in Eternity, which was and is my only real home, where I am loved.

Art by Vilhelm Pederson, a Danish artist who illustrated Hans Christian Andersen’s books.

 

Art of the Spirit April 30, 2017

Beautiful Murals Express the Soul of Humanity

The murals that young artists have created in Berkeley are a deep expression of their humanity and spirit. Prophetic art expresses their deepest feelings about gentrification and displacement, public health and social justice.

Advocacy News April 30, 2017

The Visions of Young Artists Flourish in Berkeley

The beautiful mural splashes the brilliant colors of wild nature on the drab gray streets. Hummingbirds, zebras, giraffes and black panthers show the ecological connections of life on Earth.

Commentary April 30, 2017

Compassion: A Solution to Oakland’s Homeless Crisis

So much compassion has been lost in our society. Many people have become desensitized to seeing homeless encampments. They remind us that the unexpected can hit any of us at any time. We can lose our job or suddenly get too sick to work. Many don’t want to think about this.

Advocacy News April 30, 2017

Berkeley Activists Created a Park That Still Lives Today

For nearly a half-century, the community has continued to defend and maintain the park in spite of periodic confrontations with the University of California. The latest threat to the park — the announcement that UC officials are considering building student housing on the land — will not go unchallenged.

Advocacy News April 30, 2017

Preserving People’s Park as a Public Commons

People’s Park provides refuge for the “indigent” (as the University of California calls us), and remains important as a place for free speech and alternative cultural events. The Park is a public commons, and preserves trees and green space. It is a historic symbol of the era of peace and freedom.

Commentary April 30, 2017

The Significance of People’s Park — Now More Than Ever

People from all over the world were coming to the Bay Area for the poetry and music, for the recognition of Howl as free speech, and for the chance to participate in a cultural change that has never stopped, any more than has the university’s ham-handed efforts to repress it.