A Life Consecrated to Compassion and Justice

by Terry Messman

When asked to name some of her key inspirations, Sister Bernie Galvin named Woody Guthrie, the populist voice of poor and working people from the hills of Oklahoma, and Sister Margaret Traxler, the dedicated religious leader who opened the Maria Shelter for abused women and Casa Notre Dame for older homeless women in Chicago.

These two sources of inspiration reveal much about Sister Bernie Galvin’s own roots as the daughter of poor, blue-collar, pro-union parents who raised her in a poor, rural area of Oklahoma; and the Irish Catholic daughter of the Church who began her lifelong calling as a young woman when she entered the Sisters of Divine Providence, a Catholic religious order consecrated to serving the poor and sick and elderly.

Sister Bernie laughingly said she was “blessed at birth” by being born to poor, working-class parents who were liberal Democrats rooted both in the Church and in the union. She learned from childhood to care about the hungry and needy, and to side with the poor against the rich.

Her father was a plumber and a union man; both parents came from a long line of blue-collar workers. More than anything, Sister Bernie is her parents’ daughter, loyal to her working-class heritage. She often expresses gratitude for her parents, and her deeply felt memories of her large, loving family are the cornerstone of everything she has become in life.

She also values her religious order, the Sisters of Divine Providence. “We are people who consecrate our lives to reach out to the people of God — namely, the very poorest, the most needy.”

Her life has been consecrated to acts of compassion in solidarity with low-wage workers and homeless people. Her acts of political resistance truly are a sacred calling. Yet there is nothing sentimental about this calling, for she is a tough-minded organizer who has challenged the injustices of the rich and powerful for her entire life.

I saw her dedication and grit and bravery on a daily basis while working with Sister Bernie for a few years when she formed Religious Witness with Homeless People in San Francisco in 1993. I thought of her as the “Sister of Solidarity” in those years when she worked ceaselessly to challenge the persecution of poor people, based in her drab and dismal, low-rent office in the Tenderloin.

Woody Guthrie and Sister Margaret Traxler really do call to mind the twin poles of Sister Bernie’s spiritual and political make-up. In this corner, the radical agitator and working-class, Oklahoma-born songwriter who inscribed on his guitar, “This machine kills fascists.” In the other corner, the spiritual acts of mercy and sanctuary offered by Margaret Traxler, the Catholic sister who devoted her life to sheltering the poor and homeless.

Working Class Politics and Spiritual Faith

Sister Bernie seems to have found her own calling somewhere in this intersection between Guthrie and Sister Margaret. Guthrie’s prophetic ballad, “Jesus Christ,” captured this intersection between working-class radicalism and spiritual faith.

“Jesus Christ was a man

who traveled through the land,

A hard-working man and brave.

He said to the rich,

“Give your money to the poor,”

But they laid Jesus Christ in his grave.”

In that spirit, Sister Bernie confronted the rich and defended the poor. She was ordained as a nun in 1953, and her life was consecrated to the cause of justice for the poor. After teaching junior high school in poor areas of the South for 17 years, she spent the next 20 years organizing sugar cane workers in Louisiana, and workers in South Carolina textile mills.

After a sabbatical in Berkeley, she spent the next 17 years of her life defending the rights of homeless people in San Francisco as the founder of Religious Witness with Homeless People.

Woody Guthrie’s song, “I Ain’t Got No Home,” captures what Sister Bernie saw and felt when she came to the Bay Area in the early 1990s and was staggered and broken-hearted at the numbers of homeless people she saw — and at the extent of police persecution they faced.

“I ain’t got no home,

I’m just roamin’ round,

Just a wandering worker,

I go from town to town.

The police make it hard

wherever I may go

And I ain’t got no home

in this world anymore.”

That’s exactly what Sister Bernie witnessed on the streets of San Francisco when she was stationed in the Tenderloin while organizing healthcare workers with SEIU Local 250. Walking down those streets, she was confronted with a level of poverty that cried out for a response from the religious community. The homeless people she talked to described how police persecution had been greatly escalated as a result of what they called the Matrix program.

Matrix was a massive police crackdown on homeless people orchestrated with a police-state mentality by a former police chief, Mayor Frank Jordan. Matrix enforcement soon escalated into an all-out attack that criminalized virtually every aspect of life on the streets. Now, it was a crime to sit down, rest, sleep, cover up with a blanket, engage in so-called “camping” and “illegal lodging,” or even ask for spare change. Even offering meals to hungry people often was criminalized.

Kafkaesque Nightmare

Matrix snowballed into a Kafkaesque nightmare in which homeless people who had done nothing except simply exist were hauled before courts to answer criminal charges that were crimes only when committed by those too poor to afford a home. Matrix buried the hopes and dignity of homeless people under a blizzard of tens of thousands of citations, each of which seemed to say: “You are banished from our city. You are a criminal, by virtue of poverty. Go away. Do not exist any longer.”

Matrix repression was carried out in public, in the full light of day. Just as homeless people in our midst are too often overlooked, the victims of police raids and repression were ignored.

It took one person of compassion, one nun, to resolve to fight this monumental injustice. It took exactly one Sister to form Religious Witness with Homeless People.

During the course of several long interview sessions about the nonviolent movements she has spent her life organizing, I realized again what a breath of fresh air Sister Bernie was in this work.

I was accustomed to working with religious leaders while organizing interfaith demonstrations for peace and justice. They were some of the best people I ever worked with, and yet Sister Bernie was the best of the best — the most dedicated and principled, the most willing to leap into action without hesitation or compromise.