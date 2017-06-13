A Journalist in Defense of Human Rights

by Terry Messman

The public became aware of the fearless conscience of journalist and filmmaker Amir Soltani in the pages of Zahra’s Paradise, a graphic novel that exposed the cruel acts of repression carried out by the brutal regime in Iran. The groundbreaking graphic novel by Soltani and artist Khalil Bendib is a powerful act of dissent that exposes the executions, mass imprisonment and human rights abuses in Iran.

In his afterword, Soltani wrote, “We have tried to capture and reflect the Iranian people’s dignity, humanity, love and grief in the mirror of Zahra’s Paradise. And yes, also the violence, cruelty and ignorance that causes so many to suffer around their absent children, children who lie beaten, betrayed, buried — but not forgotten…”

Amir and Khalil tell the story of a mother’s anguished search for her son after he disappeared from the face of the earth during the Iranian regime’s violent crackdowns on the huge demonstrations against the nation’s 2009 presidential election, widely denounced as fraudulent.

Zahra’s search for her son exposes to the light of day the savage beatings, prison torture and the public hanging of dissidents from towering cranes.

Zahra’s Paradise was named for an actual cemetery on the outskirts of Tehran. The book is not only a brave condemnation of Iran’s appalling human rights abuses, but also a powerful lament for the mothers and fathers whose children were buried in that cemetery.

In words that call to mind the lamentations of a Biblical prophet, Soltani wrote of countless parents who had lost their children in Zahra’s Paradise. “It was hard for us, like millions of other people outside Iran, to watch Iranian mothers and fathers grieve over the loss of their sons and daughters in Zahra’s Paradise — the actual cemetery — and not feel singed by their grief or touched by their dignity.”

Lynchings in Iran

While searching for her disappeared son, Zahra happens upon the public hanging of two gay teenagers from a huge crane. The onlookers say, “We too in Iran have our own KKK. Instead of white robes and hoods, they don turbans and uniforms.” The scene makes explicit the connection between the lynchings of gay people and dissidents in present-day Iran and the lynchings of Black people in America.

The issue of gay rights in Iran later became the starting point for an online graphic novel web series created by Amir Soltani and Khalil Bendib last year in partnership with OutRight Action International, an international LGBT human rights organization. The web series “Yousef and Farhad” challenged the repression directed against Iran’s LGBT community and eloquently advocated for tolerance and acceptance — and love.

“Many parents of gay kids have been so homophobic until they discover that their kid is gay,” Soltani said. “And then they’re stuck between what they learned and what their beliefs are on the one hand, and what their love is on the other. And for us, I think it’s just coming back to this idea that love is what matters. Love and acceptance and tolerance.”

Kevin Schumacher, OutRight’s program coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, himself a gay man born in Iran, said: “The stories they tell of persecution by family members — banishment, violence, even imprisonment and torture in their own homes — shock the conscience. Same-sex relations is a criminal offense in Iran. The penalties include jail, physical lashings, even the death penalty.”

Amir Soltani was born in Iran, later went to school as a youth in London and the United States, and then, as a teenager, moved with his family to Boston during the Iran-Iraq War and the growing repression that turned Iran into a land of intolerance. A journalist and activist on the global issues of war and peace, his insight into human rights issues has also been shaped by his brother Abdi Soltani, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California, who recently delivered a major address on the imprisonment of Japanese-Americans in U.S. internment camps during World War II.

From Zahra’s Paradise to the Streets of Dogtown

If Zahra’s Paradise revealed Soltani’s insight into international human rights abuses affecting millions of people, the sensitivity of his conscience may have been revealed even more clearly when he was able to hear the ghostly sounds from the nearly invisible world of shopping-cart recyclers seeking bottles and cans in the middle of the night outside his brother’s home in West Oakland.

His awareness of recycling in the Dogtown area of West Oakland led him to devote nearly a decade of his life to telling the story of destitute and homeless recyclers to the world.

In May 2016, PBS stations across the nation broadcast the documentary Dogtown Redemption, a film by co-directors Amir Soltani and Chihiro Wimbush that opened up the unseen world of poverty in Oakland in a way it had never been revealed before.

I first got to know Soltani in the course of Street Spirit’s reporting on his work in filming the shopping-cart recyclers who eked out a meager livelihood by hauling mountains of trash and recyclables on the streets of the Dogtown area of West Oakland.

Amir’s dedication to capturing on film the hopes and dreams of some of the poorest members of society went beyond journalism. It became a powerful act of solidarity, a prayer for justice, and a cinematic artwork that revealed the beauty and courage and unexpected moments of love and kindness Amir discovered on the streets of West Oakland.

In portraying the daily lives of recyclers, Amir Soltani and Chihiro Wimbush also captured the crushed hopes and violent beatings they endured on the streets, the illnesses and hospitalizations, and their resting places in a tent by the West Oakland freeway, or shivering under cardboard in Emeryville, or buried in Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland.

Fire-Breathing Jeremiads

Then, when the Oakland City Council acted to close the recycling center in August of 2016, Soltani’s journalism took on an even greater dimension, as he authored fire-breathing articles denouncing the Oakland officials who had deliberately acted to destroy the jobs and livelihood of hundreds of poor and homeless recyclers.

His passionate and outspoken jeremiads were published in Street Spirit, and sounded like the fiery outcry of a prophet in our midst.

At first glance, Soltani was an investigative journalist exploring the politics of gentrification and homelessness in Oakland, and opening the eyes of the public to the human rights of recyclers targeted for removal by deceitful city officials acting on behalf of an intolerant public.

Even on that most basic level, Dogtown Redemption already surpasses many documentary films in the depth of its heartfelt solidarity with what Fyodor Dostoyevsky called “the insulted and injured” — the destitute and outcast ranks of recyclers haunting the streets of Oakland in their long, dark nights of labor.

F. Scott Fitzgerald said, “In a real dark night of the soul, it is always 3 o’clock in the morning, day after day.” Amir Soltani offered a haunting update of Fitzgerald’s epigram in his Street Spirit interview.

He said he first became aware of the lonely world of homeless recyclers when he heard the faint sounds of their searching in the trash outside his brother’s home. “It was actually very painful to see that kind of poverty that closely,” Soltani said.

“At night when you’d be sleeping, you’d hear the spectral sound of the shopping carts outside in the streets. I’d think to myself, ‘Who is out there at 3 in the morning by themselves with a shopping cart?’ Just the loneliness of it was hard to ignore.”